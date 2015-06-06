Language Selection

OSS: Change Healthcare, Machine Learning, Mycroft, GDS, Electrode, Nextcloud, Mesosphere DC/OS

Saturday 30th of September 2017
OSS
  • Change Healthcare Announces Enterprise Blockchain Solutions on Hyperleger Fabric
  • Four ways to build open source community in your company

    The Open Community Conference was one of five tracks at the Linux Foundation’s recent Open Source Summit North America. Chaired by Jono Bacon, the tracks covered community management, open source office establishment and open source culture in organizations.

  • Open Source Is leading machine learning

    Applications built based on ML are proliferating quickly. The list of well-known uses is long and growing every day. Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s recommendation engine, and IBM’s Watson are just a few prominent examples. All of these applications sift through incredible amounts of data and provide insights mapped to users’ needs.

    Why is ML exploding in popularity? It is because the foundational technology in ML is openly available and accessible to organizations without specialized skill sets. Open source provides key technologies that make ML easy to learn, integrate and deploy into existing applications. This has lowered the barrier to entry and quickly opened ML to a much larger audience.

  • Mycroft reveals newest open source AI product

    Kansas City-based artificial intelligence startup Mycroft AI revealed Wednesday its newest product during Techcrunch Disrupt’s Product Showcase in San Francisco.

    The firm opened a Silicon Valley office in 2016, yet its headquarters remains in Kansas City.

    Mycroft is an open-source device, similar to Amazon Echo, using natural language processing technology to enable its everyday use in a consumer’s home. With an open-source, open-hardware approach, Mycroft allows users across the globe to develop software and hardware add-ons.

  • Open source code can strengthen security, says GDS

    Government Digital Service (GDS) has outlined that open source coding can be just as safe as closed code – as long as there is the correct guidance.

    Two new documents updated GDS’ guidance on opening up source code, outlining the two big concerns over the process and how businesses can overcome these. Their guidance areas cover when code should be open or closed and security considerations when coding in the open.

  • Open source software built in Ottawa now the 'de facto standard' for online classrooms

    What do Harvard University, the United States Department of Defense and a group of monks in Myanmar have in common? A local company and an Ottawa-born software are behind all of their online classrooms.

    Blindside Networks develops an open-source software called BigBlueButton that allows students and teachers to gather in one electronic space. The software plugs into learning management systems such as Moodle, as well as nearly every other major online learning provider.

  • Walmart Labs open sources its tool for bringing React Native to existing mobile apps

    Walmart is placing a big bet on React Native. With Electrode, the company’s Walmart Labs division open sourced the React-based framework that powers Walmart.com’s frontend and today the same group is also launching Electrode Native, its tool for bringing React Native to existing native apps on iOS and Android.

  • Open Source File Share Nextcloud to Add End-to-End Encryption

    There's another reason for taking a second look at Nextcloud as a replacement for DropBox -- or even for Google's office apps or Microsoft's Office 356. Full encryption is on the way to the open source host-it-yourself client/server software.

    A year-and-a-half ago when Nextcloud was first forked from ownCloud, it was basically for syncing, storing and sharing files.

    "The elevator pitch," Nextcloud's founder and managing director told me a few months back, "was that we were a Dropbox replacement."

    "Replacement" might not be exactly the right choice of words. It might be more precise to say that it supplied Dropbox functionality, but on the user's own server. Dropbox is SaaS, and it's use is on the service's servers. That can be problematic for regulated industries such as finance and health care that might be required to store sensitive data on premises. It's also a deal breaker for companies who prefer to keep their secrets on their own metal.

  • Mesosphere DC/OS Brings Large-Scale Real-Time Processing to Geospatial Data

    All of a sudden, the planet Earth has become one of the world’s most important sources of real-time data. So the business of gathering that data — climate information, travel and commuting data, crime statistics, sporting event attendance, freeway traffic — is growing on behalf of the growing number of academic institutions, research facilities, emergency response teams, humanitarian and relief organizations, and intelligence agencies (yes, they’re growing too).

