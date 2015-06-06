KDE/Qt: Qt Desktops, KDE e.V. Board Dinner, KWin/Wayland, Privacy, KTimer, Plasma 5.11 Beta
-
Qt desktops are many and varied. So one may ask, all right, if you have to choose one, which one? Well, the answer is both complicated and philosophical. First, because taste is subjective, and my immediate answer would be Plasma, hands down. The way it is realized in Kubuntu 17.04 is just awesome. The best Linux has to offer on the market right now.
But let’s say you want to choose from one of the other available Qt-based desktops. What do you do then? Well, that’s why we’re here, and I’d like to give you a multi-dimensional overview and comparison of these different Qt desktop environments. After all, we talked about them a fair bit recently, so let’s narrow it down, shall we?
-
As has become tradition in recent years, the KDE e.V. board will have an open dinner alongside its in-person meeting in Berlin, Germany on October 14th, at 7 PM.
-
When KDE's KWin is acting as a Wayland compositor, there's now a real-time scheduling policy to ensure the graphical system is always responsive.
-
Today I landed a change in KWin master branch to enable real time scheduling policy for KWin/Wayland. The idea behind this change is to keep the graphical system responsive at all times, no matter what other processes are doing.
So far KWin was in the same scheduling group as most other processes. While Linux’s scheduler is completely fair and should provide a fair amount of time to KWin, it could render the system hard to use. All processes are equal, but some processes are more equal than others. KWin – as the windowing system – is to a certain degree more equal. All input and all rendering events need to go through KWin.
We can now imagine situations where a system can become unusable due to KWin not getting sufficient time slots. E.g. if the user moves the mouse we expect a timely cursor motion. But if KWin is not scheduled the system is quickly starting to lagging. Basically what we expect is that when the mouse moves with the next page flip the cursor must be at the updated position. A page flip happens normally every 16 msec (60 Hz), so if we miss one or two we are in the area where a user visually notices this. For a gamer with a high precision mouse this could be quite problematic already.
-
As a means to give our work direction and a clearer purpose, KDE is currently in the process of soul-searching. Here’s my proposal of what we should concentrate and focus on in the coming years. I’d welcome any feedback from the community to make this proposal better, and rally up more support from the community, and others interested.
-
There are quite a few applications in KDE that are severely outdated and deserve a new life.
Tizen and Android (Linux)
-
The Tizen platform is slowly expanding and as of now, it runs four smartphones (Z1, Z2, Z3, and Z4) as well as numerous wearables and Samsung TV’s. Tizen 3.0 is the latest version of the operating system and it brings a number of impressive features such as voice-based control, dual accounts for Facebook and Whatsapp. This version can only be found in Samsung Z4 amongst the smartphones and now, Samsung Gear Sport which was recently unveiled at IFA 2017 held in Berlin, Germany has become the world’s first wearable to come with Tizen 3.0.
Red Hat: Wayland, oVirt and Finance
-
The next update to RHEL, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5, is expected to include a Wayland technical preview within its GNOME Shell session.
RHEL 7.5 will not be defaulting to Wayland, but it will be available as an option for those interested with it being billed as a "tech preview" feature. If all goes well, likely for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 is when the default migration would take place on supported systems.
-
Red Hat's oVirt virtualization management platform is out with a new development release.
The oVirt 4.2 release is under development and on Thursday debuted its alpha version. The oVirt 4.2 release features a new administrative portal that has been redesigned from scratch. This new web portal is cleaner, more consistent, and looks fairly nice. There's also a new VM portal for non-administrator users, a new high performance VM type, OVN support for Open vSwitch virtual networking, support for NVIDIA vGPUs, restored Gluster ISO domains, and much more.
Open Source Initiative
-
In case you don't know, the Open Source Initiative, more commonly known as OSI, is an organization that's been around since 1998 with the prime goal of promoting and protecting open source software. For the later, it has the roll of keeper-of-the-licenses -- my term, not theirs -- and is the place to turn to have a wannabe new open source license receive the official seal of approval. It's also the place to turn to make sure that a new license is compatible with the General Public License, or GPL, which is pretty much a must if software released under the license is to get much developer interest.
-
“The corporate/mainstream media keeps telling us that Microsoft has changed and can now be trusted within its competition, but this media merely plays along with an expensive PR campaign which is intended to shift attention and systematically launder Microsoft’s reputation,” writes Dr. Roy Schestowitz, an open source advocate.
Even before Microsoft joined the OSI, open source advocates were skeptical. Richard Stallman, for instance, is the leader of the free software movement, which holds that any software that isn’t entirely open source is inherently unethical. Famously, Stallman won’t watch Netflix on someone else’s computer because it violates these principles.
“The aim of the free software movement is to free users from freedom-denying proprietary programs and systems, such as Windows,” Stallman told TechRepublic earlier in September.
-
Microsoft Joins Open Source Initiative Without Affecting Weather in Hell [Ed: Windows site. Microsoft actively undermines FOSS. It recently lobbied against Open Source in voting and we know why/how. Months ago a former CIA Director wrote in the New York Times in favour of FOSS in voting -- an effort that OSI supports. Microsoft then opposed it. Which says a lot.]
