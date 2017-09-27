Graphics: Radeon, Intel, Mesa
Radeon RX Vega Performance With Mesa 17.3-dev + LLVM 6 + drm-next-4.15-dc
Ending out September is the very exciting news that AMDGPU DC display code will likely land in Linux 4.15. Out of this excitement of finally seeing a mainline Linux kernel with modern Radeon GPUs supporting HDMI/DP audio, atomic mode-setting, and more. I decided to see how well this "drm-next-4.15-dc" code is working out for Radeon RX Vega graphics cards, where attached monitors can finally be driven by this DC code rather than having to rely upon AMDGPU-PRO or other kernel branches. So for ending out this exciting month, here are some fresh benchmarks of the RX Vega 56 / RX Vega 64 and other Radeon GPUs using this kernel paired with Mesa 17.3-dev Git built against LLVM 6.0 SVN compared to various NVIDIA Pascal graphics cards.
Intel Has More Graphics Feature Code To Test For Linux 4.15
Outlast Gets ~10%+ Performance Boost From Mesa GL Threading
