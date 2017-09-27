Security: Updates, EFI Mess, Clarence Birdseye
Security updates for Friday
An alarming number of patched Macs remain vulnerable to stealthy firmware hacks
An alarming number of Macs remain vulnerable to known exploits that completely undermine their security and are almost impossible to detect or fix even after receiving all security updates available from Apple, a comprehensive study released Friday has concluded.
What Clarence Birdseye can teach us about container security
Clarence Birdseye is generally considered to be the founder of the modern frozen food industry. In 1925, after a couple of false starts, he moved his General Seafood Corporation to Gloucester, Massachusetts. There, he used his newest invention, the double belt freezer, to freeze fish quickly using a pair of brine-cooled stainless steel belts. This and other Birdseye innovations centered on the idea that flash-freezing meant that only small ice crystals could form, and therefore cell membranes were not damaged. Over time, these techniques were applied to a wide range of food — including the ubiquitous frozen peas.
Ubuntu: Full Circle Magazine and Ubuntu Desktop, Server
OSS: Code for NFV (OPNFV), Code for '3D Selfies', Code for Beeline and More
