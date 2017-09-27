Servers: Kubernetes 1.8, Blockchain, Microservices, Clear Linux
Kubernetes 1.8 Improves Security With Role-Based Access Control
Version 1.8 of the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration and management platform is now available, providing features that improve both scalability and security.
Kubernetes 1.8, released on Sept. 28, is the third major milestone release for Kubernetes in 2017 and follows the 1.7 update that debuted in June. The Kubernetes project was originally started by Google and has been managed as a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) effort since July 2015.
Blockchain skills: Don't Try to Block the Chain
Blockchain technology is on the rise. Some might presume Bitcoin is the reason behind it. While it was developed for the digital currency, developers are finding other uses of blockchain technology. Most prominently is the open source project Ethereum. The use of Ethereum has brought about smart contracts, which have proven to be quite functional within the financial industry. With its decentralized structure, blockchain technology could be a paradigm shift with vast boundaries.
DevOps Jobs: 5 must-reads for job seekers, hiring managers
Tools and Practices for Documenting Microservices
Clear Linux Can Run On AMD's EPYC Platform With Competitive Performance
As part of our ongoing AMD EPYC Linux benchmarking, I've been working this week on a cross-distribution GNU/Linux comparison followed by some BSD testing... Of course, I couldn't help but to see if Intel's performance-oriented Clear Linux distribution would run on the AMD EPYC server.
