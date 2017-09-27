Language Selection

Servers: Kubernetes 1.8, Blockchain, Microservices, Clear Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 30th of September 2017 11:22:40 AM Filed under
Server
  • Kubernetes 1.8 Improves Security With Role-Based Access Control

    Version 1.8 of the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration and management platform is now available, providing features that improve both scalability and security.

    Kubernetes 1.8, released on Sept. 28, is the third major milestone release for Kubernetes in 2017 and follows the 1.7 update that debuted in June. The Kubernetes project was originally started by Google and has been managed as a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) effort since July 2015.

  • Blockchain skills: Don't Try to Block the Chain

    Blockchain technology is on the rise. Some might presume Bitcoin is the reason behind it. While it was developed for the digital currency, developers are finding other uses of blockchain technology. Most prominently is the open source project Ethereum. The use of Ethereum has brought about smart contracts, which have proven to be quite functional within the financial industry. With its decentralized structure, blockchain technology could be a paradigm shift with vast boundaries.

  • DevOps Jobs: 5 must-reads for job seekers, hiring managers
  • Tools and Practices for Documenting Microservices
  • Clear Linux Can Run On AMD's EPYC Platform With Competitive Performance

    As part of our ongoing AMD EPYC Linux benchmarking, I've been working this week on a cross-distribution GNU/Linux comparison followed by some BSD testing... Of course, I couldn't help but to see if Intel's performance-oriented Clear Linux distribution would run on the AMD EPYC server.

Ubuntu: Full Circle Magazine and Ubuntu Desktop, Server

OSS: Code for NFV (OPNFV), Code for '3D Selfies', Code for Beeline and More

  • Network Functions Virtualization: All Roads Lead to OPNFV
    Previously in our discussion of the Understanding OPNFV book, we provided an introduction to network functions virtualization (NFV) and explored the role of OPNFV in network transformation. We continue our series with a look at chapters 4 and 5, which provide a comprehensive description of the various open source NFV projects integrated by OPNFV and the carrier grade features contributed back to these upstream projects by the community. In this article, we cover these two topics briefly and provide some related excerpts from the Understanding OPNFV book.
  • 3D selfies? What could possibly go wrong?
    The good news, then, is that this particular work only works on faces. The bad news? The code's on GitHub under an MIT licence.
  • Code for Beeline crowdsourcing transport app to be made open source
    The code for crowdsourcing transport app Beeline will be made open source from October onwards, in a move that could benefit app developers looking to develop new mobility solutions. [...] Announcing GovTech's plans to make the code open source on Saturday (Sep 30), the director of the agency's data science division, Liu Feng-Yuan, likened the move to sharing the "recipe" as to how the Government built the Beeline technology.
  • Facebook re-licenses React.js, a new open source tool from Oath, and more news
    Recently, Facebook drew the ire of the open source community by licensing React.js (a widely-used JavaScript library) under a so-called BSD + Patents license. That license drew fears of patent litigation and React.js was rejected by the Apache Foundation and WordPress decided to ditch it. As a result of the backlash, the social media giant has backtracked and re-licensed the library.
  • Syracuse Unbound releases second open source publication: CNY books and authors
    This is the second publication from the imprint, which offers open-access to the text through a Creative Commons Attribution-Non Commercial-No Derivatives 4.0 International License, which means that the book is available for anyone to download and read for free. At last count the book has been downloaded 1,250 times  in 18 countries.

Security: Updates, EFI Mess, Clarence Birdseye

  • Security updates for Friday
  • An alarming number of patched Macs remain vulnerable to stealthy firmware hacks
    An alarming number of Macs remain vulnerable to known exploits that completely undermine their security and are almost impossible to detect or fix even after receiving all security updates available from Apple, a comprehensive study released Friday has concluded.
  • What Clarence Birdseye can teach us about container security
    Clarence Birdseye is generally considered to be the founder of the modern frozen food industry. In 1925, after a couple of false starts, he moved his General Seafood Corporation to Gloucester, Massachusetts. There, he used his newest invention, the double belt freezer, to freeze fish quickly using a pair of brine-cooled stainless steel belts. This and other Birdseye innovations centered on the idea that flash-freezing meant that only small ice crystals could form, and therefore cell membranes were not damaged. Over time, these techniques were applied to a wide range of food — including the ubiquitous frozen peas.

Graphics: Radeon, Intel, Mesa

