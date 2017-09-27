Today in Techrights
- Apple is the Next BlackBerry
- Battistelli’s Club Med at the EPO – Part IV: The Angolan Patent Office (IAPI) Seems Almost Defunct
- Jesper Kongstad’s Last Day is Today, But the EPO Remains a Sordid Mess Like the UPC
- Battistelli’s Club Med at the EPO – Part III: Angola and the Portuguese “Laundromat”
- EPO Staff Representatives Help Prevent Seventh Suicide Under Benoît Battistelli
- Battistelli’s Club Med at the EPO – Part II: António Campinos, Benoît Battistelli and the Angolan Connection
- Trolling Conglomerates MPEG-LA and Fortress Are Plotting to Start Another Round of Patent Shakedowns
- How Tribes in America Have Fallen for a “Scam” That Now Facilitates Patent Trolls
- Links 30/9/2017: Kubernetes 1.8, Linux 6-Year LTS, Wine 2.18 Released
- Links 29/9/2017: Krita 3.3.0, Tails 3.2, Amos Yee is Free
Servers: Kubernetes 1.8, Blockchain, Microservices, Clear Linux
today's howtos
Ubuntu: Full Circle Magazine and Ubuntu Desktop, Server
OSS: Code for NFV (OPNFV), Code for '3D Selfies', Code for Beeline and More
