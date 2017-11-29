Debian-Based Univention Corporate Server 4.2 OS Gets Microsoft AD Improvements
Coming two and a half months after the second point release, Univention Corporate Server 4.2-3 is a small maintenance update that appears to mostly address various regressions reported by users from previous versions of the operating systems. These include more checks for Microsoft Active Directory (AD) domains and expanded configurability and usability of the management system.
"The usability and configurability of the management system were further expanded. The design of the assistants and dialogues of the management system was revised with regard to usability aspects," explains developer Nico Gulden. "Additional configuration options for the single sign-on of the management system have also been added, e. g. the configurability of the certificate used."
