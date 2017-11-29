2017: A year of highs and lows for Linux and open source
Ah, 2017, it was a good year for Linux—one that continued the solidification of the open source platform on so many levels. From the consumer mobile space to supercomputers, Linux dominated certain sectors in a way no other platform could.
Let's take a look at some of the highlights from the year—both the highs and lows—and hopefully draw a conclusion that 2017 was a banner year for Linux.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 997 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: KAISER, Coppersmith Attack, Updates, and Web Threats
Graphics: Intel and AMD Drivers, GNU/Linux Benchmarks
Games: Black Mirror, Radline, Dominions, Albion Online
Devices: AGL, Raspberry Pi, Eurotech
Recent comments
6 days 20 hours ago
1 week 18 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
4 weeks 16 hours ago
4 weeks 17 hours ago
4 weeks 4 days ago
4 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 3 days ago