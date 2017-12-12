Fedora 25 to Reach End of Life on December 12, 2017, Upgrade to Fedora 27 Now
Released last year on November 22, Fedora 25 was the first ever release of the Red Hat-sponsored GNU/Linux distribution to ship with the next-generation Wayland display server by default for the Workstation edition, which uses the GNOME desktop environment. Fedora 25 was also one of the first distros to make this major move.
Like any other Fedora release, Fedora 25 received thirteen months of support, during various of the included components received updates to newer versions as they were pushed upstream. But, as all good things must come to an end, beginning December 12, 2017, the Fedora Project will no longer support Fedora 25.
