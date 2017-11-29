Flatpak Linux App Sandboxing Now Supports Stateless Systems, Native GTK+ Themes
The Flatpak 0.10 stable branch of the open-source universal binary format for GNU/Linux distributions has been updated recently to first point release.
Flatpak 0.10.1 is now the latest version of the Linux application sandboxing and distribution framework (formerly XDG-App), adding new commands to display information about applications in a remote (flatpak remote-info) and to allow you to search the appstream data from the command-line (flatpak search).
