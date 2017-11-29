OSS Leftovers
-
Tech giants are using open source frameworks to dominate the AI community
Tech giants such as Google and Baidu spent from $20 billion to $30 billion on AI last year, according to the recent McKinsey Global Institute Study. Out of this wealth, 90 percent fueled R&D and deployment, and 10 percent went toward AI acquisitions.
Research plays a crucial role in the AI movement, and tech giants have to do everything in their power to seem viable to the AI community. AI is mostly based on research advances and state-of-the-art technology, which is advancing very quickly. Therefore, there is no business need to make closed infrastructure solutions, because within a few months everything will be totally different.
-
Apache Impala, a native analytics database for Hadoop
The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) has graduated Apache Impala to become a Top-Level Project (TLP).
Apache Impala itself is an analytic database for Apache Hadoop, the open source software framework used for distributed storage and processing of dataset of big data.
-
Vespa, Yahoo's search code, released as open source
Vespa, Yahoo's big data processing and serving engine, has been released as open source by Oath, the Verizon subsidiary that's been the owner of record of Yahoo since June 2017. It is now available on GitHub.
With over 1 billion users, Vespa is currently used across many different Oath brands – including Yahoo.com, Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Gemini and Flickr, to process and serve billions of daily requests over billions of documents while responding to search queries, making recommendations, and providing personalised content and advertisements.
-
Announcing the Initial Release of Mozilla’s Open Source Speech Recognition Model and Voice Dataset
With the holiday, gift-giving season upon us, many people are about to experience the ease and power of new speech-enabled devices. Technical advancements have fueled the growth of speech interfaces through the availability of machine learning tools, resulting in more Internet-connected products that can listen and respond to us than ever before.
At Mozilla we’re excited about the potential of speech recognition. We believe this technology can and will enable a wave of innovative products and services, and that it should be available to everyone.
-
AWS re:Invent 2017: Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL headlines pre-show announcements
-
Amazon Web Services goes all-in on Kubernetes, launches new container deployment service
-
Amazon adopts open cloud technology as competition heats up
-
Amazon announces adoption open source cloud computing technology Kubernetes, as competition intensifies
-
Amazon Web Services Embraces Kubernetes, Debuts Fargate Serverless Containers Service
-
Amazon’s open source aspirations and actions
-
7 Reasons Open Source Software Should Be Avoided
-
European Commission launches first ever bug bounty
The European Commission has launched its first ever bug bounty. It will award between EUR 100 and EUR 3000 for bugs found in VLC media player. The programme will run until the first weeks of January or until the bounty budget is exhausted.
Which bugs will qualify for an award is at the discretion of the VLC team, according to the announcement by HackerOne, a commercial bug bounty platform. “Qualified security vulnerabilities will be rewarded based on severity and impact,” HackerOne says.
In the first phase, the programme will invite hackers with previous experience on the HackerOne platform to participate. After three weeks, the programme will be opened to everyone.
-
Keep lawsuits out of open source with GPLv3 extension, says Red Hat, Google, & Facebook
A coalition of tech giants including Red Hat, Google, Facebook, IBM, and more are adopting a more measured approach towards open source licensing agreements with GPLv3. Because apparently, lawsuits are not great at creating a productive collaborative environment. Who knew?
-
A Growing Open Access Toolbox
Legal methods to retrieve paywalled articles for free are on the rise, but better self-archiving practices could help improve accessibility.
-
An OpenHardware 1-port Hub?
I’ve spent the last couple of evenings designing an OpenHardware USB 2.0 1-port hub tentatively called the ColorHub (although, better ideas certainly welcome). Back a bit: What’s the point in a 1-port hub?
-
SciPy reaches 1.0
After 16 years of evolution, the SciPy project has reached version 1.0. SciPy, a free-software project, has become one of the most popular computational toolkits for scientists from a wide range of disciplines, and is largely responsible for the ascendancy of Python in many areas of scientific research. While the 1.0 release is significant, much of the underlying software has been stable for some time; the "1.0" version number reflects that the project as a whole is on solid footing.
-
Javascript and Functional Programming: An Introduction
Most importantly, these tools and paradigms are going to help us achieve our (my) ultimate goal of shipping products faster. Stay tuned for the next post, where we discuss functions in JS, why they are special and how their characteristics enable functional programming.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 490 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: KAISER, Coppersmith Attack, Updates, and Web Threats
Graphics: Intel and AMD Drivers, GNU/Linux Benchmarks
Games: Black Mirror, Radline, Dominions, Albion Online
Devices: AGL, Raspberry Pi, Eurotech
Recent comments
6 days 20 hours ago
1 week 18 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
4 weeks 16 hours ago
4 weeks 17 hours ago
4 weeks 4 days ago
4 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 3 days ago