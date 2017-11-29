Security: WordPress, Apple, NSA, Microsoft and Uber
-
WordPress 4.9.1 Security and Maintenance Release
WordPress 4.9.1 is now available. This is a security and maintenance release for all versions since WordPress 3.7. We strongly encourage you to update your sites immediately.
-
WordPress 4.9.1 Debuts with Updates to Harden Security
-
MacOS High Sierra bug: blank password let anyone take control of a Mac
The security flaw, discovered a couple of weeks ago and disclosed in an Apple developer support forum, has been shown to work within the software’s user preferences screen, among other locations. Once triggered, the same combination will also bypass the lock screen of Macs running Apple’s latest operating system.
-
NSA leak exposes top secret 'Red Disk' data on public AWS server
The data related to a joint project called Red Disk, which was designed to provide a cloud-based platform for sharing intelligence and reconnaissance data between the US Army and the NSA during the Afghan military operation.
-
What is Cobalt malware? Hackers exploit 17-year-old Microsoft Office flaw to hijack PCs
The vulnerability can be exploited by attackers to run arbitrary code and potentially take full control of the system to execute commands and extract files.
-
Uber admits that 2.7 million Brits were affected by 2016 mega-hack [sic]
"In the United Kingdom this involved approximately 2.7 million riders and drivers," Uber wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.
-
Uber reveals 2.7 million British users hit by data breach
Uber has revealed that around 2.7 million British customers and drivers were affected by a 2016 data breach, which was covered up until last week.
-
