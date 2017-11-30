Security: Uber, Amazon, Updates, Reproducible Builds, Mirai and Tizi
Waymo asks an Uber top lawyer: “Does Uber pay money to extortionists?”
After hours of testimony on Wednesday by three Uber employees, US District Judge William Alsup rescheduled the start of the Waymo v. Uber trial to February 5, 2018. The announcement came at the end of a second day of evidentiary hearings.
Judge Alsup rebuked Uber’s lawyers for not producing documents that should have already come up during discovery, the normal process by which materials are shared with opposing lawyers during the course of a lawsuit. As a result of Uber's actions, the trial date has been delayed twice.
Amazon Wants to Secure Things from the Cloud with IoT Device Defender
Security updates for Thursday
Reproducible Builds: Weekly report #135
Internet-paralyzing Mirai botnet comes roaring back with new strain
Mirai, the Internet-of-things malware that turns cameras, routers, and other household devices into potent distributed denial-of-service platforms, may be lying low, but it's certainly not dead. Last week, researchers identified a new outbreak that infected almost 100,000 devices in a matter of days.
Google stops the spread of Tizi Android malware in the Play Store
KDE: Qt 3D Studio 1.0 Released, KDE's Goals for 2018 and Beyond
How Open Source Will Enable Smart Cities
Go back a hundred years and services like electricity and running water — let alone phones — would have all been considered luxuries. Now, we see these services as critical infrastructure that could cause a serious threat to life and societal order if they were to break down. As the Internet of Things (IoT) is becoming a bigger part of our world, creating a marriage of software and hardware that ranges from the exceedingly useful to the overly creepy, it is also finding its way into many of the utilities that we depend on for modern living. What we define as infrastructure is being rapidly altered by the growth of IoT and the move towards smart cities. We depend on traffic lights, security cameras and garbage removal to keep our cities livable, and we would quickly take notice if these services faltered. As these devices and systems start to get brains, they become vulnerable to attacks like Mirai or the one that targeted the Ukrainian power grid. There is the added challenge of how to protect smart infrastructure, recognizing that it has major differences from the way that we defend power plants. Historically, critical infrastructure projects have been tougher targets for hackers as their operational technologies (OT) relied on legacy systems that were not widely connected to the internet. As cases such as Stuxnet and more recent cyberattacks on electrical power systems have shown, these systems are vulnerable to external hackers, despite their supposedly high level of security and regulation.
Open Source Operating Systems: FreeRTOS and Genode OS
