Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

LosslessCut is a Ridiculously Simple Video Cutter for Linux

Submitted by itsfoss on Friday 1st of December 2017 08:28:12 AM Filed under
Software

If you want a no-nonsense tool that just lets you cut parts of your videos, give LosslessCut a try. It’s an effortless video splitter for Linux.
Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Programming/Development: Python, Light Table IDE, Kotlin, PHP and Perl

  • NCSA SPIN Intern Daniel Johnson Develops Open Source HPC Python Package
    At the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA), undergraduate SPIN (Students Pushing INnovation) intern Daniel Johnson joined NCSA’s Gravity Group to study Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity, specifically numerical relativity. Daniel has used the open source, numerical relativity software, the Einstein Toolkit on the Blue Waters supercomputer to numerically solve Einstein’s general relativity equations to study the collision of black holes, and the emission of gravitational waves from these astrophysical events. During his SPIN internship, Daniel developed an open source, Python package to streamline these numerical analyses in high performance computing (HPC) environments.
  • Light Table – A Next-Generation Open-Source and Customizable IDE
    Light Table is a free, customizable, functional, and open-source IDE with a modern and intuitive User Interface, plugin support, command pane, and connection manager. It was created by Chris Granger and Robert Attorri in mostly ClojureScript with the aim of providing developers to write and debug software with ease while getting smart feedback from the IDE and exchanging creative ideas with other users in the Light Table community.
  • Kotlin 1.2 Released: Sharing Code between Platforms
    Today we’re releasing Kotlin 1.2. This is a major new release and a big step on our road towards enabling the use of Kotlin across all components of a modern application. In Kotlin 1.1, we officially released the JavaScript target, allowing you to compile Kotlin code to JS and to run it in your browser. In Kotlin 1.2, we’re adding the possibility to reuse code between the JVM and JavaScript. Now you can write the business logic of your application once, and reuse it across all tiers of your application – the backend, the browser frontend and the Android mobile app. We’re also working on libraries to help you reuse more of the code, such as a cross-platform serialization library.
  • PHP 7.2 And Kotlin 1.2 Programming Languages Released
    Kotlin 1.2 Moving to Kotlin–the latest programming language to get official Android support. JetBrains announced Kotlin 1.2 and called it a major release which will let the devs reuse code between JVM and JS.
  • Rcpp now used by 1250 CRAN packages

Android Leftovers

Graphics: NVIDIA and AMD

  • NVIDIA's New Memory Allocator Project To Be Standalone, Undecided On Name
    Following NVIDIA's call for feedback on their effort to create a new device memory allocator API that would be of equal use to the upstream open-source drivers and potentially replace (or indirectly used by) the Wayland compositors in place of the existing GBM API and NVIDIA's failed EGLStreams Wayland push, their next steps continue to be formulated.
  • NVIDIA's Current Linux Driver Is Hungry For vRAM This Holiday
    With a NVIDIA Linux developer having confirmed a current driver performance regression affecting driver releases since the 378 series and not being worked around until the yet-to-be-released 390.xx beta driver, I decided to carry out some tests.
  • Nvidia Driver Problems: Bug Causes Performance Loss For Linux Users
    Graphics card maker Nvidia confirmed what gamers have suspected for some time: the company’s products experience a significant loss in performance on Linux operating systems, and Nvidia drivers appear to be the culprit.
  • AMD Announces The Radeon Software Adrenalin Driver
    AMD's embargo has just expired over the name of their new driver. This shouldn't come as a big surprise, but AMD has been pushing out big annual updates to their "Radeon Software" graphics driver the past few years. In December they will be shipping the successor to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition.

System76 Shuts Off Intel Back Doors, But Will Continue to Pay Intel

  • System76 Will Begin Disabling Intel ME In Their Linux Laptops
    Following the recent Intel Management Engine (ME) vulnerabilities combined with some engineering work the past few months on their end, System76 will begin disabling ME on their laptops.
  • Linux hardware vendor outlines Intel Management Engine firmware plan
    The Linux-equipped computer maker, System76, has detailed plans to update the Intel Management Engine (ME) firmware on its computers in line with Intel’s November 20th vulnerability announcement. In July, System76 began work on a project to automatically deliver firmware to System76 laptops which works in a similar fashion to how software is usually delivered through the operating system.
  • System76 to disable Intel Management Engine on its notebooks
    Intel has recently confirmed the earlier findings of third parties who revealed that its Management Engine firmware has some serious security issues. Since we talked about this recently, we should now move to System76's approach in handling this situation.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6