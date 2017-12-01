LosslessCut is a Ridiculously Simple Video Cutter for Linux
Submitted by itsfoss on Friday 1st of December 2017 08:28:12 AM Filed under
If you want a no-nonsense tool that just lets you cut parts of your videos, give LosslessCut a try. It’s an effortless video splitter for Linux.
If you want a no-nonsense tool that just lets you cut parts of your videos, give LosslessCut a try. It’s an effortless video splitter for Linux.
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 669 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming/Development: Python, Light Table IDE, Kotlin, PHP and Perl
Android Leftovers
Graphics: NVIDIA and AMD
System76 Shuts Off Intel Back Doors, But Will Continue to Pay Intel
Recent comments
1 week 18 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
4 weeks 8 hours ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
6 weeks 2 days ago
6 weeks 4 days ago