Alpine Linux 3.7.0 Released
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 1st of December 2017 10:08:15 AM Filed under
We are pleased to announce the release of Alpine Linux 3.7.0, the first in the v3.7 stable series.
Also: Alpine Linux 3.7 Brings EFI Support, Installer Option For GRUB
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 558 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming/Development: Python, Light Table IDE, Kotlin, PHP and Perl
Android Leftovers
Graphics: NVIDIA and AMD
System76 Shuts Off Intel Back Doors, But Will Continue to Pay Intel
Recent comments
1 week 18 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
4 weeks 8 hours ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
6 weeks 2 days ago
6 weeks 4 days ago