Graphics: NVIDIA and AMD NVIDIA's New Memory Allocator Project To Be Standalone, Undecided On Name Following NVIDIA's call for feedback on their effort to create a new device memory allocator API that would be of equal use to the upstream open-source drivers and potentially replace (or indirectly used by) the Wayland compositors in place of the existing GBM API and NVIDIA's failed EGLStreams Wayland push, their next steps continue to be formulated.

NVIDIA's Current Linux Driver Is Hungry For vRAM This Holiday With a NVIDIA Linux developer having confirmed a current driver performance regression affecting driver releases since the 378 series and not being worked around until the yet-to-be-released 390.xx beta driver, I decided to carry out some tests.

Nvidia Driver Problems: Bug Causes Performance Loss For Linux Users Graphics card maker Nvidia confirmed what gamers have suspected for some time: the company’s products experience a significant loss in performance on Linux operating systems, and Nvidia drivers appear to be the culprit.

AMD Announces The Radeon Software Adrenalin Driver AMD's embargo has just expired over the name of their new driver. This shouldn't come as a big surprise, but AMD has been pushing out big annual updates to their "Radeon Software" graphics driver the past few years. In December they will be shipping the successor to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition.

System76 Shuts Off Intel Back Doors, But Will Continue to Pay Intel System76 Will Begin Disabling Intel ME In Their Linux Laptops Following the recent Intel Management Engine (ME) vulnerabilities combined with some engineering work the past few months on their end, System76 will begin disabling ME on their laptops.

Linux hardware vendor outlines Intel Management Engine firmware plan The Linux-equipped computer maker, System76, has detailed plans to update the Intel Management Engine (ME) firmware on its computers in line with Intel’s November 20th vulnerability announcement. In July, System76 began work on a project to automatically deliver firmware to System76 laptops which works in a similar fashion to how software is usually delivered through the operating system.

System76 to disable Intel Management Engine on its notebooks Intel has recently confirmed the earlier findings of third parties who revealed that its Management Engine firmware has some serious security issues. Since we talked about this recently, we should now move to System76's approach in handling this situation.