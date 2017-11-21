System76 Shuts Off Intel Back Doors, But Will Continue to Pay Intel
System76 Will Begin Disabling Intel ME In Their Linux Laptops
Following the recent Intel Management Engine (ME) vulnerabilities combined with some engineering work the past few months on their end, System76 will begin disabling ME on their laptops.
Linux hardware vendor outlines Intel Management Engine firmware plan
The Linux-equipped computer maker, System76, has detailed plans to update the Intel Management Engine (ME) firmware on its computers in line with Intel’s November 20th vulnerability announcement. In July, System76 began work on a project to automatically deliver firmware to System76 laptops which works in a similar fashion to how software is usually delivered through the operating system.
System76 to disable Intel Management Engine on its notebooks
Intel has recently confirmed the earlier findings of third parties who revealed that its Management Engine firmware has some serious security issues. Since we talked about this recently, we should now move to System76's approach in handling this situation.
