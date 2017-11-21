Graphics: NVIDIA and AMD
NVIDIA's New Memory Allocator Project To Be Standalone, Undecided On Name
Following NVIDIA's call for feedback on their effort to create a new device memory allocator API that would be of equal use to the upstream open-source drivers and potentially replace (or indirectly used by) the Wayland compositors in place of the existing GBM API and NVIDIA's failed EGLStreams Wayland push, their next steps continue to be formulated.
NVIDIA's Current Linux Driver Is Hungry For vRAM This Holiday
With a NVIDIA Linux developer having confirmed a current driver performance regression affecting driver releases since the 378 series and not being worked around until the yet-to-be-released 390.xx beta driver, I decided to carry out some tests.
Nvidia Driver Problems: Bug Causes Performance Loss For Linux Users
Graphics card maker Nvidia confirmed what gamers have suspected for some time: the company’s products experience a significant loss in performance on Linux operating systems, and Nvidia drivers appear to be the culprit.
AMD Announces The Radeon Software Adrenalin Driver
AMD's embargo has just expired over the name of their new driver.
This shouldn't come as a big surprise, but AMD has been pushing out big annual updates to their "Radeon Software" graphics driver the past few years. In December they will be shipping the successor to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition.
