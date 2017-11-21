Programming/Development: Python, Light Table IDE, Kotlin, PHP and Perl NCSA SPIN Intern Daniel Johnson Develops Open Source HPC Python Package At the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA), undergraduate SPIN (Students Pushing INnovation) intern Daniel Johnson joined NCSA’s Gravity Group to study Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity, specifically numerical relativity. Daniel has used the open source, numerical relativity software, the Einstein Toolkit on the Blue Waters supercomputer to numerically solve Einstein’s general relativity equations to study the collision of black holes, and the emission of gravitational waves from these astrophysical events. During his SPIN internship, Daniel developed an open source, Python package to streamline these numerical analyses in high performance computing (HPC) environments.

Light Table – A Next-Generation Open-Source and Customizable IDE Light Table is a free, customizable, functional, and open-source IDE with a modern and intuitive User Interface, plugin support, command pane, and connection manager. It was created by Chris Granger and Robert Attorri in mostly ClojureScript with the aim of providing developers to write and debug software with ease while getting smart feedback from the IDE and exchanging creative ideas with other users in the Light Table community.

Kotlin 1.2 Released: Sharing Code between Platforms Today we’re releasing Kotlin 1.2. This is a major new release and a big step on our road towards enabling the use of Kotlin across all components of a modern application. In Kotlin 1.1, we officially released the JavaScript target, allowing you to compile Kotlin code to JS and to run it in your browser. In Kotlin 1.2, we’re adding the possibility to reuse code between the JVM and JavaScript. Now you can write the business logic of your application once, and reuse it across all tiers of your application – the backend, the browser frontend and the Android mobile app. We’re also working on libraries to help you reuse more of the code, such as a cross-platform serialization library.

PHP 7.2 And Kotlin 1.2 Programming Languages Released Kotlin 1.2 Moving to Kotlin–the latest programming language to get official Android support. JetBrains announced Kotlin 1.2 and called it a major release which will let the devs reuse code between JVM and JS.

Rcpp now used by 1250 CRAN packages