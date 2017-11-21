Devices: Qseven, Tizen and Android
-
Qseven module builds on Apollo Lake SoCs
Avalue has launched a Linux-ready “EQM-APL” Qseven module with Apollo Lake SoCs, up to 64GB eMMC, and optional -40 to 85°C support.
Avalue’s EQM-APL joins other Intel Apollo Lake based Qseven modules such as Axiomtek’s Q7M311, MSC’s MSC Q7-AL, Arbor’s EmQ-i2401, Portwell’s PQ7-M108, Advantech’s SOM-3569, Congatec’s Conga-QA5, and Seco’s Q7-B03. The 70 x 70mm, Qseven 2.1 compliant EQM-APL supports Linux, Android, and Windows 10 on all three Apollo Lake Atom options, as well as the Pentium N4200 and Celeron N3350.
-
Have you got Gear S3 FACER watch face issues after Tizen 3.0 update? Here are the Fixes
-
Hulu’s new UI and live TV service are now available on Samsung’s 2017 Smart TVs
-
Essential CEO Andy Rubin goes on leave for “personal reasons”
Andy Rubin, the founder of Google’s Android and current CEO of Essential, is taking a month-long leave from Essential for “personal reasons.” At the same time, a report of an “inappropriate relationship” at Google has surfaced.
A report from The Information claims that Google’s HR division conducted an investigation into Rubin after a complaint and found that he maintained an “inappropriate relationship” with a subordinate while at the Internet giant. Google policy forbids a romantic relationship between supervisors and subordinates, and Google’s investigation apparently concluded that “Rubin’s behavior was improper and showed bad judgement.” (Although Google cofounder Sergey Brin ran the Google Glass team and dated the Google Glass marketing manager, Amanda Rosenberg.)
-
8 Best Secure And Encrypted Messaging Apps For Android & iOS
Millions of people exchange message all over the world every day. But, how many people know what happens to a message once they send it? Is it being intercepted by any third-party users? Well, the truth is, we live in an age of internet surveillance and data logging. Agencies and organizations often want access to private communication; we have had instances of CIA hacking attempts and attempts by FBI to gain unauthorized access. Such events have raised concerns among users. To tackle such issues, there has been a rise in secure messaging apps. These apps focus on keeping your privacy intact by launching end-to-end encryption services.
-
Google Launches Datally To Save Mobile Data In Android
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 - Old tablet, new times
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 542 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming/Development: Python, Light Table IDE, Kotlin, PHP and Perl
Android Leftovers
Graphics: NVIDIA and AMD
System76 Shuts Off Intel Back Doors, But Will Continue to Pay Intel
Recent comments
1 week 18 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
4 weeks 8 hours ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
6 weeks 2 days ago
6 weeks 4 days ago