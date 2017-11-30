today's leftovers
Docker for Data Science
Docker is a tool that simplifies the installation process for software engineers. Coming from a statistics background I used to care very little about how to install software and would occasionally spend a few days trying to resolve system configuration issues. Enter the god-send Docker almighty.
Think of Docker as a light virtual machine (I apologise to the Docker gurus for using that term). Generally someone writes a *Dockerfile* that builds a *Docker Image* which contains most of the tools and libraries that you need for a project. You can use this as a base and add any other dependencies that are required for your project. Its underlying philosophy is that if it works on my machine it will work on yours.
PAWARUMI gets updated! New level and Linux support!
With a few weeks into early access, Pawarumi get its first update, on Monday 17th, with a lot of tweaks asked by the community and Linux support! Also, the last level of the game is now playable!
Last Weeks Activity in Elisa
Elisa project has now an official mailing list hosted by kde (Elisa mailing list). Alexander Stippich is now a regular KDE developer and we felt a list was good to coordinate work on Elisa. I am also very happy, to nine years after I joined KDE, to have the honor to recommend somebody. I still remember how excited I was at that time.
Following blog post from Kevin Funk on binary-factory service (KDE binary factory), Elisa windows installers are regularly built. Thanks a lot to the KDE windows contributors. They do a lot of work to help projects like mine.
AWS partnership helps Red Hat manage cloud computing’s rapid growth
With the rapid advancements and innovation dominating most conversations around cloud computing, it can be easy to neglect the issues around maintaining reliable core products while remaining competitive through the data revolution.
As an early pioneer of open source, Red Hat Inc. is continuing to innovate through its AWS partnership while keeping a strong focus on maintaining standards and supportive frameworks for additions to new and existing offerings.
Bodhi's new Compose object
Call for Translations: Arctica Greeter and Ayatana Indicators
Serving a static blog from a Snap
Out of curiosity, I decided to try and package this blog as a snap package, and it turns out to be an extremely easy and convenient way to deploy a static blog!
