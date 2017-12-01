System76 is disabling Intel's flawed Management Engine on its Linux laptops
LINUX PC FLOGGER System76 has announced that it'll be disabling Intel's flawed Management Engine on all its laptops.
Earlier this month, Intel posted a security advisory warning manufacturers and users of its Management Engine of a number of firmware-level vulnerabilities and bugs found, which were also present in its Server Platform Services and the Trusted Execution Engine.
Security researchers warned that cybercriminals can cause instability with complete system crashes by exploiting the management engine, noting that they've also found a way to "impersonate" the engine and, in the process, kill existing PC security mechanisms.
