First Raspberry Pi Desktop Release Based on Debian Stretch Is Out for PCs & Macs
The company kicked off the month of December with a big announcement today, announcing that they've managed to rebase the Raspberry Pi Desktop OS for PCs and Macs on the latest stable Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system, as well as to release a new version of the Raspbian Stretch distro for Raspberry Pi.
"Today, we are launching the first Debian Stretch release of the Raspberry Pi Desktop for PCs and Macs," said Simon Long, UX engineer at Raspberry Pi Foundation. "We’re also pleased to announce that we are releasing the latest version of Raspbian Stretch for your Pi today."
