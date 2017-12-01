Games Leftovers
Some thoughts on Distant Star: Revenant Fleet, the mix of fleet-based RTS and random encounters
Throne of Lies, an incredibly fun online game of deceit has Linux support
Are you good at telling lies or finding out who's lying? Throne of Lies [Steam, Official Site] is an online game made for you that's actually quite amusing.
Amanita Design now has some of their titles up on game store itch, on sale too
Naval combat and adventure game 'Abandon Ship' delayed, fun new footage shown off too
For those not up to speed on it, the developer told me personally before that it will be coming to Linux. This excited me, because the style of it to look like an old oil painting is amazing.
Tibia is a free to play MMO that has supported Linux for a long time, fix included for Ubuntu
Looking for an MMO to play on Linux? Well, Tibia [Official Site] has a Linux version and it's been around for quite a long time. They did drop Linux support at one time, but they revived it after community requests.
This year, the game actually turned 20 years old! Over that time, they've seen 30 million accounts created to play.
