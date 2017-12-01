Language Selection

Fotojet – The Best Canva Alternative

Canva has been the favorite for many users who quickly want to get done with some simple graphics creation without too many complications. Read more

Torrents - Everything You Need to Know

Torrents - Every time we hear this word, the only thing that comes to our minds is free movies, games and cracked software. But little do we know about how they work, the various concepts involved in torrenting etc. So here in this article let’s have a look at torrenting from a technical perspective.​ Read more

Windows 10 WSL vs. Docker on Windows 10 vs. Bare Metal Linux Performance

With the recent Windows 10 Fall Creator's Update there were some improvements to the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) particularly around boosting the I/O performance (though further WSL performance work is coming), so this week I've been carrying out some fresh benchmarks of Windows 10 WSL with its openSUSE and Fedora options. For additional perspective I also compared the performance to running benchmarks with Linux containers on Docker under Windows 10 and lastly the "bare metal" Linux performance. Read more

First Raspberry Pi Desktop Release Based on Debian Stretch Is Out for PCs & Macs

The company kicked off the month of December with a big announcement today, announcing that they've managed to rebase the Raspberry Pi Desktop OS for PCs and Macs on the latest stable Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system, as well as to release a new version of the Raspbian Stretch distro for Raspberry Pi. "Today, we are launching the first Debian Stretch release of the Raspberry Pi Desktop for PCs and Macs," said Simon Long, UX engineer at Raspberry Pi Foundation. "We’re also pleased to announce that we are releasing the latest version of Raspbian Stretch for your Pi today." Read more

