Devices: CompuLab, Festive Lights, Aaeon, NXP's OpenIL

Linux
Hardware
  • Coreboot Picks Up Support For CompuLab's Intense-PC

    If you have one of the industrial-grade Intense-PC computers manufactured by CompuLab, there is now mainline Coreboot support!

    Hitting Coreboot just minutes ago was initial support for the CompuLab Intense-PC. Though this isn't for the newer CompuLab IPC3 that we recently tested at Phoronix but rather the original Intense-PC models.

  • Holiday lights that harmonize around the globe

    Make this festive season one to remember with a project you can build for around $25 over a weekend and share in with your your friends and family.

    Grab a mince pie and a cup of coffee as we build your very own Festive Lights decoration that is powered by a Raspberry Pi Zero W and Docker containers. It'll synchronise its colour globally across the world in real-time and is controllable through Twitter using the Cheerlights platform.

  • Compact IoT gateway duo includes x86-based LoRa gateway

    Aaeon’s Linux-ready, Cherry Trail based “AIOT” gateways include an industrial model with serial, GPIO, and ADC, and the other is a LoRa gateway.

    Aaeon’s industrial automation focused “AIOT-IGWS01” and LoRa-ready “AIOT-ILRA01” IoT gateways replace a line of earlier Intel Quark based AIOT gateways that included last year’s AIOT-QA, AIOT-QG, and AIOT-QM. (Intel appears to have at least temporarily halted further development of the low-power Quark CPUs and MCUs.)

  • NXP launches new version of the Linux operating system customised for industrial operations

    Open Industrial Linux, or OpenIL, provides immediate access to industrial time-sensitive networking technology, says NXP.

    NXP Semiconductors is best known for making computing chips but also has a big business in connectivity solutions, which is what Industry 4.0 is about – connecting machines to the internet.

