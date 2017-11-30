KDE Applications 17.12 Linux Software Suite Up to RC State, Final in Two Weeks The KDE Applications 17.12 RC development snapshot is here two weeks after the Beta version and promises to further polish various of the applications included in the software suite, which are used on GNU/Linux distributions using the acclaimed KDE Plasma desktop environment, as well as other Open Source projects. "The KDE Applications 17.12 releases need a thorough testing in order to maintain and improve the quality and user experience. Actual users are critical to maintaining high KDE quality, because developers simply cannot test every possible configuration," reads today's announcement.

Linux Journal Ceases Publication It looks like we’re at the end, folks. If all goes according to a plan we’d rather not have, the November issue of Linux Journal was our last. The simple fact is that we’ve run out of money, and options along with it. We never had a wealthy corporate parent or deep pockets of our own, and that made us an anomaly among publishers, from start to finish. While we got to be good at flying close to the ground for a long time, we lost what little elevation we had in November, when the scale finally tipped irrevocably to the negative. also: So Long, and Thanks for All the Bash