Linux Mint 18.3 "Sylvia" KDE and Xfce Beta Editions Now Available to Download

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 2nd of December 2017 08:54:09 AM Filed under
KDE
Linux

Incorporating pretty much the same improvements that the Linux Mint devs implemented in the final releases of the Cinnamon and MATE editions of Linux Mint 18.3 "Sylvia" earlier this week, today's KDE and Xfce flavors are based on Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS (Xenial Xerus) and powered by the Linux 4.10 kernel.

"Linux Mint 18.3 is a long-term support release which will be supported until 2021. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop experience more comfortable to use," read the release announcements for Linux Mint 18.3 KDE and Xfce Editions.

KDE Applications 17.12 Linux Software Suite Up to RC State, Final in Two Weeks

The KDE Applications 17.12 RC development snapshot is here two weeks after the Beta version and promises to further polish various of the applications included in the software suite, which are used on GNU/Linux distributions using the acclaimed KDE Plasma desktop environment, as well as other Open Source projects. "The KDE Applications 17.12 releases need a thorough testing in order to maintain and improve the quality and user experience. Actual users are critical to maintaining high KDE quality, because developers simply cannot test every possible configuration," reads today's announcement. Read more

Linux Journal Ceases Publication

It looks like we’re at the end, folks. If all goes according to a plan we’d rather not have, the November issue of Linux Journal was our last. The simple fact is that we’ve run out of money, and options along with it. We never had a wealthy corporate parent or deep pockets of our own, and that made us an anomaly among publishers, from start to finish. While we got to be good at flying close to the ground for a long time, we lost what little elevation we had in November, when the scale finally tipped irrevocably to the negative. Read more also: So Long, and Thanks for All the Bash

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7

Popularly referred to as RHEL, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, is a Linux-based distribution designed by Red Hat for the commercial market. Although it is a commercial product, the company consistently makes its source code freely available, which has been instrumental towards the development of several community-based Linux distribution platforms including CentOS and Fedora. Read more

Unity on Ubuntu

  • Big Unity Desktop Update Coming to Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
    A sled load of Unity desktop bug fixes are on their way to Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. Ubuntu may have ditched Unity as its default desktop of choice but Canonical is committed to maintaining the desktop (and its related technology stack) for the duration of Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. And as proof of that commitment they are currently preparing to a sizeable stable release update (SRU) for Xenial desktops, which should roll out to all users well before Christmas is upon us.
  • Ubuntu Unity Remix? Are We Going To Get A New Ubuntu “Unity” Flavor In Future?
    With Ubuntu 17.10 release, Canonical made a move from Unity desktop environment to GNOME. Canonical tried to keep some Unity feel and gave the new GNOME edition a makeover. While many welcomed this step, many people expressed their concerns and support for Ubuntu Unity. It looks like some members of the Ubuntu family are making efforts to turn Ubuntu Unity into an official LTS distribution of Unity. Spotted by OMG Ubuntu, this proposal has already the backing of a former Compiz/Unity dev. Also, many Canonical employees are offering their support to the same.

