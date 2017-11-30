Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 2nd of December 2017 10:25:41 PM
  • FreeCAD – A 3D Modeling and Design Software for Linux

    FreeCAD is a cross-platform OpenCasCade-based mechanical engineering and product design tool. Being a parametric 3D modeler it works with PLM, CAx, CAE, MCAD and CAD and its functionalities can be extended using tons of advanced extensions and customization options.

    It features a QT-based minimalist User Interface with toggable panels, layouts, toolbars, a broad Python API, and an Open Inventor-compliant 3D scene representation model (thanks to the Coin 3D library).

  • Chrome vs Vivaldi - Raw elements

    As I've written once upon a time, like Alien vs Predator, only completely different and totally unrelated. Several weeks ago, I birthed an article pitting a number of Firefox-based browsers against each other, testing their overall goodness for daily consumption - but in a good way - especially given the radical changes introduced by Firefox 57.

    You asked, so it's time to do the same for Chrome and Vivaldi. Not a browser benchmark. Again, as I've outlined in the review above, testing browser speed is not an exact science, it's an approximation that requires thousands of users, and it can never be accurately done in a lab. Even Google will tell you so. Besides, that's not the reason why we're here. More sort of, Chrome and the most popular Chromium-based browser, what gives?

  • How to Set up WordPress Two-Factor Authentication
  • How to Kill a Process in Linux
  • How to Get Vanilla GNOME Shell in Ubuntu
  • When will this script finish doing its job?
  • What’s In My Bag: Simple Tool for Linux Photographers
  • Sharing Files on Android or iOS from your Qt App

    It‘s a common usecase to share Files or Content from native Android or iOS Apps with other Apps on your phone. So I thought this would be an easy task to add sharing to my mobile Apps built with QtQuickControls2.

    Found the Blog from Eskil Abrahamsen Blomfeld about Intents with Qt for Android, part 1. Please read that Blog to learn about Android Intents, Qt Android Extras, JNI and HowTo use it from Qt. All of this was new to me – never did JNI before. Also I‘m not an experienced native developer for Android or iOS – that‘s the reason why I‘m using Qt for mobile App development.

    I also found Share on iOS and Android using QML, where I learned HowTo share Text and a URL and HowTo structure a QtCreator project for Android and iOS with native code integration.

  • GTK4 Lands More Vulkan, HTML5 Broadway & Win32 Improvements

    It's been another busy week of development on the GTK4 tool-kit.

    Last week I wrote about GTK4 Broadway improvements with work on this HTML5 back-end to GTK+ being revived for allowing GTK applications to be rendered within modern web browsers via HTML5/canvas. The work on Broadway continued this past week.

    Broadway changes this week includes improved logging, introducing a texture cache, improved logging, and other changes by Alexander Larsson.

  • Product review: WASD V2 Keyboard

    I, too, bought a custom keyboard from WASD. It is quite nice to be able to customize the printing using an SVG file. Yes, my keyboard has GNOME feet on the super keys, and a Dvorak layout, and, oh yes, Cantarell font. Yes, Cantarell was silly, and yes, it means bad kerning, but it is kind of cool to know I’m probably the only person on the planet to have a Cantarell keyboard.

    It was nice for a little under one year. Then I noticed that the UV printing on some of the keys was beginning to wear off. WASD lets you purchase individual keycaps at a reasonable price, and I availed myself of that option for a couple keys that needed it, and then a couple more. But now some of the replacement keycaps need to be replaced, and I’ve owned the keyboard for just over a year and a half. It only makes sense to purchase a product this expensive if it’s going to last.

  • What does Linux’s 26 year journey means to Open source firm SUSE?

    Open source projects, according to Giacomo, can only be viable, if some of these projects turn into successful products and some companies can make profits out of it and then they can reinvest in the (Open source) communities.

    However, such engagements and involvements also comes with some amount of risks, which could dilute and impact the culture and values of Open source to an extent that the future ways of doing things might get bit changed.

    Having said that, such risks actually are quiet far from becoming any reality – all because of the number of Linux foundations or groups that are today like the Linux Foundation, the Apache Foundation and the Eclipse Foundation and others. They actually try to work on collaborative, collective agendas and decisions that would drive the future direction of Open source technologies.

  • Find the Perfect Kubernetes Distribution

    There are many different types of Kubernetes distributions in the container orchestration realm. They range from fully community produced to fully commercial and vary according to the tools and features they offer, as well as the levels of abstraction and control the provide. So which Kubernetes distribution is right for your organization?

    Your needs as a user — including the working environment, the availability of expertise, and the specific use case you’re dealing with — determine whether Containers as a Service (CaaS) or an abstracted platform is the right choice. No single, straightforward framework exists to guarantee a perfect decision. Still, the two charts we present below may be a start.

  • UX Updates and HiDPI! Aww yeah!

    Greetings Pop!_OS Fans! I hope all of you had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday for those in the U.S., we here at System76 each had a wonderful time. Yours truly took the opportunity to visit his family and got appropriately spoiled!

  • Houston-based Linux Journal ceasing publication

    In a letter posted to the Linux Journal website and Facebook page, Publisher Carlie Fairchild said the magazine had run out of money and the November issue would be its last:

    The simple fact is that we've run out of money, and options along with it. We never had a wealthy corporate parent or deep pockets of our own, and that made us an anomaly among publishers, from start to finish. While we got to be good at flying close to the ground for a long time, we lost what little elevation we had in November, when the scale finally tipped irrevocably to the negative.

  • Years and Years of Linux Journal...

    I remember early on (1996?) they were based in Seattle... and it just so happened that my family and I would periodically visit Seattle for days and sometimes weeks at a time because my first son was born with kidney problems and the Seattle Children's Hospital was his regional pediatric care facility. Staying in Seattle for periods of time you look for stuff to do... and I decided to find their offices and pay them a visit. In those days it wasn't too far from the University district. On my first visit I was able to buy most all of the back issues that came out before I was a subscriber going back to issue #2. They had long sold out of issue #1 (dated March 1994) as it obviously had the lowest print run anyway... so I never actually saw a physical issue #1... but I saw all of the rest of them. I believe I visited their Seattle office at least 3 times. They had tee-shirts and various other branded items one could buy. I do remember getting one or two tee-shirts.

Fedora and Red Hat Financial News

Debian, Ubuntu, and Mint

  • Debian LTS work, November 2017
    I was assigned 13 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative and carried over 14 hours from September. I worked all 17 hours.
  • Mini-DebConf Cambridge 2017
    Last week I attended Cambridge's annual mini-DebConf. It's slightly strange to visit a place one has lived in for a long time but which is no longer home. I joined Nattie in the 'video team house' which was rented for the whole week; I only went for four days.
  • Ubuntu Desktop Weekly Update: December 1, 2017
    GNOME Disk Utility If you have snaps installed and open the Disks utility, your snaps appear as loop devices. We found this to be confusing and a bit messy, so we have proposed a fix upstream and this should be merged soon.
  • Ubuntu Podcast: S10E39 – Hysterical Daffy Furniture
  • Ubuntu 17.10 Brings Back GNOME Desktop Environment
    Ubuntu is one of the most popular Debian-based Linux distributions, and it’s undergone a lot of changes. Most recently, Canonical, the developer collective behind Ubuntu, switched from the GNOME desktop environment to an in-house alternative called Unity. But the most recent version of Ubuntu, 17.10, brings back GNOME 3.26. With GNOME comes GDM (GNOME Display Manager), a tweakable settings menu that replaces Unity’s LightDM. GNOME’s ecosystem makes it arguably easier to customize than the latter — unlike previous versions of Ubuntu, for example, you can change the location of the Windows control buttons (minimise, fullscreen and close) in just a few button presses.
  • Linux Mint 18.3 'Sylvia' KDE and Xfce betas available for download, but don't bother
    Linux Mint is a great operating system that I recommend highly. It is based on the rock-solid Ubuntu 16.04, meaning it is stable and compatible with many packages. For Windows converts in particular, Linux Mint with the Cinnamon desktop environment can be a very inviting first-time distribution that should offer a positive experience. The Mate DE variant is a solid choice too -- if your hardware is a bit anemic, that is.

Devices: Raspberry Pi FUD, Tizen, Android

OSS: Impala, Nutanix and More

  • Apache Impala gets top-level status as open source Hadoop tool
    Born at Cloudera, an MPP query engine now known as Apache Impala just became a top-level project. One of its objectives is to bring SQL-style interactivity to big data analytics.
  • Nutanix CEO Turns to Open Source Software for Hybrid Cloud Stack
    After announcing a new software-centric approach on an earnings call with investors, Nutanix CEO Dheeraj Pandey told SDxCentral that open source code will be a major piece of the company’s pure software play. Pandey said Nutanix will further embrace Apache Software Foundation open source tools in 2018, 2019, and beyond as the company attempts to deliver consumer grade developer building blocks in Xi. Xi refers to the company’s public cloud service that allows customers to move on-premise workloads to Google’s public cloud. It is slated for release in 2018.
  • Launching an Open Source Project: A Free Guide
    Increasingly, as open source programs become more pervasive at organizations of all sizes, tech and DevOps workers are choosing to or being asked to launch their own open source projects. From Google to Netflix to Facebook, companies are also releasing their open source creations to the community. It’s become common for open source projects to start from scratch internally, after which they benefit from collaboration involving external developers. Launching a project and then rallying community support can be more complicated than you think, however. A little up-front work can help things go smoothly, and that’s exactly where the new guide to Starting an Open Source Project comes in.
  • State of Mozilla 2016: Annual Report
    Mozilla is not your average company. Mozilla was founded nearly 20 years ago with the mission to ensure the internet is a global public resource that is open and accessible to all and the principles of the Mozilla Manifesto still guide our work today. Mozilla exists to protect the health of the internet and maintain the critical balance between commercial profit and public benefit. Today, we remain dedicated to the mission in all the work we do, products we develop, and the partnerships, allies, and investments we make. In a world with new and evolving threats to the open internet, innovation, user control, and our privacy and security, the Mozilla mission is more important now than ever before. There are billions of people online today who face these risks and every day thousands of Mozillians (employees, allies, volunteers, donors, supporters) fight to promote openness, innovation and opportunity online. We are proudly taking our place in the world to protect the free and open and open internet at a time when the fight needs a leader more than ever.
  • Amazon Adopts Kubernetes Open Source Technology as Competition Heats Up
  • Intel Wants To Contribute Parallel STL Support To libstdc++ / libc++
    Alexey Kukanov of Intel's expert compiler team posted a "request for comments" on Wednesday about contributing the company's implementation of the C++17 parallel algorithms for libstdc++. A similar query is also being sent to the LLVM folks working on libc++.
  • The origin of Open source
    Revolution OS is a 2001 documentary which uncovers the realities of the software industry. It tells you a true tale of how once upon a time software that was free for all became a privilege for a few. It tells you about Richard Stallman who is the founder of free software movement and the history of GNU project. How through the GNU project and Free Source Foundation(FSF) led to the development of Linux and open source definition. It features several interviews with prominent hackers and entrepreneurs and hackers-cum-entrepreneurs, that included Richard Stallman, Michael Tiemann, Linus Torvalds, Larry Augustin, Eric S. Raymond, Bruce Perens, Frank Hecker and Brian Behlendorf.  
  • FFAR awards $1 million grant to create open source technology for gene discovery in plants
    The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, a nonprofit established in the 2014 Farm Bill with bipartisan congressional support, awarded a $1 million Seeding Solutions grant to University of California, Davis to study the genetics of rice plants. Together with researchers at the University of North Carolina and collaborators, the team will develop and implement a chemistry-driven gene discovery approach to identify genes that modulate root traits. The FFAR grant has been matched with funding from the UC Davis Innovation Institute for Food and Health, the Structural Genomics Consortium, AgBiome, and Promega for a total $2.3 million investment.
  • Paying it forward at Finland's Aalto Fablab
    Originating at MIT, a fab lab is a technology prototyping platform where learning, experimentation, innovation, and invention are encouraged through curiosity, creativity, hands-on making, and most critically, open knowledge sharing. Each fab lab provides a common set of tools (including digital fabrication tools like laser cutters, CNC mills, and 3D printers) and processes, so you can learn how to work in a fab lab anywhere and use those skills at any of the 1,000+ fab labs across the globe. There is probably a fab lab near you.
  • PHPUnit 6.5
    RPM of PHPUnit version 6.5 are available in remi repository for Fedora ≥ 24 and for Enterprise Linux (CentOS, RHEL...).

