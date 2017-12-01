Pakistan has missed many opportunities regarding software development but ‘open source’ is too big to miss out on
The software industry took off in the 80’s. Individuals made fortunes and national economies grew stronger because of their software exports. The focus on developing resources and building capacity around software development has created thousands of new jobs in countries that are ahead in the technology arena.
Pakistan, despite its vast human capital, could not benefit from the humongous growth of the software sector and didn’t capitalise on the potential. Many factors have contributed to the current situation; lack of vision, proper leadership or will to move forward – but the fact of the matter is that while the situation has improved in the last few years, software exports only make less than 5% of the total exports.
Startups stand to benefit most from open source technologies by understanding it before embracing it
The essential point is that open source is not here to just stay, it is here to rule! If it is adopted correctly, it will work like a charm. You need to adopt open source with the will to invest your time and effort to ensure the support and progress. You need to contribute back to open source if you want it to survive! If businesses learn to not just embrace open source but also support and contribute back, they will be able to unleash the true power of open source. The whole open source movement across the globe has made it into a giant, and startups using open source are already in the league of giants.
Django 2.0 release
These release notes cover the new features, as well as some backwards incompatible changes you’ll want to be aware of when upgrading from Django 1.11 or earlier. We’ve dropped some features that have reached the end of their deprecation cycle, and we’ve begun the deprecation process for some features. This release starts Django’s use of a loose form of semantic versioning, but there aren’t any major backwards incompatible changes that might be expected of a 2.0 release. Upgrading should be a similar amount of effort as past feature releases.
