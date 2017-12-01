Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 3rd of December 2017 06:57:59 PM

It's Sunday, but a few hours earlier than usual, since I'm on the east

coast, three hours ahead of my normal release schedule.

It's a slightly bigger rc2 than I would have wished for, but this

early in the release process I don't worry about it. The appended

shortlog gives the details, it's fixes all over the place -

architectures, drivers, filesystems, networking, core kernel.

One thing I'll point out is that I'm trying to get some kernel ASLR

leaks plugged, and as part of that we now hash any pointers printed by

"%p' by default. That won't affect a lot of people, but where it is a

debugging problem (rather than leaking interesting kernel pointers),

we will have to fix things up.

It can be a small annoyance, but the alternatives (trying to actually

find all the cases where we might be leaking) were worse. But let's

see if anybody even notices - a lot of the pointer printouts are stale

debug information from when some driver was originally written, and

aren't actually really interesting.

There will probably be some more leak fixes during this rc process,

we'll see how that all sorts out.

