Radeon vs. NVIDIA With Windows 10 & Ubuntu Linux A few days back we published some Windows 10 vs. Linux gaming benchmarks with two Radeon graphics cards. For putting those numbers into better perspective, here are the results now when adding in two competing NVIDIA graphics cards on both operating systems.

Linux 4.15-rc2 It's Sunday, but a few hours earlier than usual, since I'm on the east coast, three hours ahead of my normal release schedule. It's a slightly bigger rc2 than I would have wished for, but this early in the release process I don't worry about it. The appended shortlog gives the details, it's fixes all over the place - architectures, drivers, filesystems, networking, core kernel. One thing I'll point out is that I'm trying to get some kernel ASLR leaks plugged, and as part of that we now hash any pointers printed by "%p' by default. That won't affect a lot of people, but where it is a debugging problem (rather than leaking interesting kernel pointers), we will have to fix things up. It can be a small annoyance, but the alternatives (trying to actually find all the cases where we might be leaking) were worse. But let's see if anybody even notices - a lot of the pointer printouts are stale debug information from when some driver was originally written, and aren't actually really interesting. There will probably be some more leak fixes during this rc process, we'll see how that all sorts out. Also: Linux 4.15-rc2 Kernel Released