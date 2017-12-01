Security: MacOS Hole is Back and Other Incidents
-
Updating macOS can bring back the nasty “root” security bug
The serious and surprising root security bug in macOS High Sierra is back for some users, shortly after Apple declared it fixed. Users who had not installed macOS 10.13.1 (and thus were running a prior version of the OS when they received the security update) found that installing 10.13.1 resurfaced the bug, according to a report from Wired.
-
MacOS Update Accidentally Undoes Apple's "Root" Bug Patch
But now multiple Mac users have confirmed to WIRED that Apple's fix for that problem has a serious glitch of its own. Those who had not yet upgraded their operating system from the original version of High Sierra, 10.13.0, to the most recent version, 10.13.1, but had downloaded the patch, say the "root" bug reappears when they install the most recent macOS system update. And worse, two of those Mac users say they've also tried re-installing Apple's security patch after that upgrade, only to find that the "root" problem still persists until they reboot their computer, with no warning that a reboot is necessary.
-
Former Sysadmin Caught Hacking His Ex-Employer by His Replacement
On Wednesday, November 29, a Kansas City court sentenced a Missouri man to six years in federal prison without parole for hacking his former employer, stealing trade secrets, and for accessing child pornography.
The man is Jacob Raines, 38, of Parkville, Missouri, who worked as IT manager for American Crane & Tractor Parts (AC&TP) in Kansas City from July 2004 until March 28, 2014, when he resigned his position.
-
Security News This Week: A New Bill Wants Jail Time for Execs Who Hide Data Breaches
Failure to report within 30 days could come with imprisonment of up to five years for the execs who decided to cover it up.
-
Flaw Found In Dirty COW Patch
-
Researchers dissect open-source ransomware programs Bugware and Vortex
-
