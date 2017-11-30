Top 20 GNOME Extensions You Should Be Using Right Now

The capacity of your GNOME desktop can be enhanced with extensions. Here is a list of the best GNOME extensions to save you the trouble of finding them on your own.

There’s cloud, and it can even be YOURS on YOUR computer The openstack.org market place lists 23 public cloud providers using OpenStack, so there is now no excuse to use any other type of cloud: for sure, there’s one where you need it. If you use a free software solution like OpenStack, then the question if you’re running on your own hardware, on some rented hardware (on which you deployed OpenStack yourself), or on someone else’s OpenStack deployment is just a practical one, on which you can always back-up quickly. That’s one of the very reason why one should deploy on the cloud: so that it’s possible to redeploy quickly on another cloud provider, or even on your own private cloud. This gives you more freedom than you ever had, because it makes you not dependent anymore on the hosting company you’ve selected: switching provider is just the mater of launching a script. The reality is that neither the FSFE or RMS understand all of this. Please don’t dive into the FSFE very wrong message.

Hacking with posters and stickers The FIXME.ch hackerspace in Lausanne, Switzerland has started this weekend's VR Hackathon with a somewhat low-tech 2D hack: using the FSFE's Public Money Public Code stickers in lieu of sticky tape to place the NO CLOUD poster behind the bar.

Valve's Timothy Arceri Lands Gallium3D NIR Optimizations Timothy Arceri who has been for the past year working on Linux GPU driver optimizations for Valve has just merged his latest patch series providing optimizations for the Gallium3D NIR linking phase. Arceri has been spending the past few weeks on NIR linking optimizations for Gallium3D drivers. While Freedreno and VC4 currently make use of the NIR intermediate repres

Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Fedora 27 Workstation Installation Steps with Screenshots Fedora has recently released its stable version of Fedora 27 in 3 different editions namely, Fedora 27 Workstation, Fedora 27 Server and Fedora 27 Atomic Host edition. In this article, we’ll looking at the step by step guide on installing Fedora 27 Workstation easily in your desktop or laptop.

My Free Software Activities in November 2017 My monthly report covers a large part of what I have been doing in the free software world. I write it for my donors (thanks to them!) but also for the wider Debian community because it can give ideas to newcomers and it’s one of the best ways to find volunteers to work with me on projects that matter to me.

My Debian Activities in November 2017

Software: CRI-O, Deepin Clone, Monitoring Tools, Releases and More