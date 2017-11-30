Software: CRI-O, Deepin Clone, Monitoring Tools, Releases and More
CRI-O: All the runtime Kubernetes needs
Alongside the huge rise in the use of container technology over the past few years, we've seen similar growth in Docker. Because Docker made it easier to create containers than previous solutions, it quickly became the most popular tool for running containers; however, that Docker solved only part of the problem was soon apparent. Although Docker was good for running containers locally on a single machine, it didn't work as well for running software at scale on a cluster. Instead, an orchestration system that helped schedule containers across multiple machines with ease and added the missing bits, such as services, deployments, and ingress, was needed. Projects, old and new, including Mesos, Docker Swarm, and Kubernetes, stepped in to address this problem, but Kubernetes emerged as the most commonly used solution for deploying containers in production.
Deepin Clone – A System Backup and Restore Tool for Deepin OS Users
There a variety of System backup and recovery tools you can choose from but today we concentrate on one for a single Linux distro alone – Deepin OS.
Deepin OS is known for keeping everything within the family and developing their software for themselves. In other words, as a Deepin user, you seldom need to bother about apps because the dev team has that covered.
Deepin Clone is a utility app with which you can backup, restore, and manage disk partitions. The open-source system backup and restore tool is developed by Deepin technology for its Deepin OS users.
Best Network Monitoring Tools For Linux
Keeping control of our network is vital to prevent any program from overusing it and slows down the overall system operation. There are several network monitoring tools for different operating systems today. In this article, we will talk about 10 network monitoring tools for Linux that will run from a terminal, ideal for users who do not use GUI or for those who want to keep a control of the network use of a server through from ssh.
Linux Release Roundup: Etcher, Mailspring, PulseEffects + More
We’re officially in Christmas season, but even the endless loop of xmas music in shopping centres isn’t enough to fudge the flow of Linux releases.
This week’s round-up of recent updates includes a popular USB image writer, a modern email client, and an app designed for real audio enthusiasts.
A look at Skype for Linux
Syntax Highlighting Checker
The KTextEditor Framework uses the syntax highlighting files provided by the KSyntaxHighlighting Framework since the KDE Frameworks release 5.28.
The KSyntaxHighlighting Framework implements Kate’s highlighting system and meanwhile is used in quite some applications (e.g. LabPlot, KDE PIM). What is quite nice is that the KSyntaxHighlighting framework is nicely unit tested. And while we do not have tests for all highlighting files, we still provide some quality assurance through a compile time checker.
Get started developing games with Godot
Making video games is a big deal, and creating even a simple video game is a lot of work. By using a game engine such as Godot, you can cut your workload by half.
