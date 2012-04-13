4MLinux 23 Distro Gets First Point Release, Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.9.61
4MLinux 23.1 is the latest version of the independently developed GNU/Linux distribution, and it's a minor maintenance update that bumps the kernel packages to Linux 4.9.61 LTS and upgrades the components of the 4MLinux Server bundle to Apache 2.4.29, MariaDB 10.2.10, and PHP 7.0.25.
"This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 4.9.61. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.29, MariaDB 10.2.10, and PHP 7.0.25 (see this post for more details)," said Zbigniew Konojacki in the release announcement.
