Security-Oriented Alpine Linux 3.7 Has UEFI Support, GRUB Support in Installer
Alpine Linux 3.7.0 comes six months after the 3.6 series, which received only two maintenance updates during its release cycle, and it's a major release that introduces support for UEFI machines, as well as support for the GRUB bootloader in the installer.
Many of the distro's core components have been updated to new versions, and Alpine Linux 3.7.0 ships with the Linux 4.9.65 LTS kernel, GCC 6.4 and LLVM 5.0 compilers, Rust 1.22 and Go 1.9 programming languages, as well as Node.js 8.9 LTS, Perl 5.26, and latest PostgreSQL 10 database engine.
