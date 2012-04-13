Games Leftovers
ATOM RPG is a rough, but promising Early Access post-apocalyptic RPG
I've now spent some time with the recent Early Access release of ATOM RPG [Steam, Official Site], here are my thoughts on the experience.
The brutal FPS 'Apocryph' is planned for Linux, looks quite brilliant
Are you a fan of old-school brutal FPS games? Apocryph [Steam] is shaping up quite nicely and it seems it will release for Linux.
I was recently a guest on the 'Destination Linux' show, check it out
The folks behind Destination Linux invited me to join their show for an episode and it was a blast, take look.
Godlike village simulator 'Rise to Ruins' new development builds adds a new furry race
Rise to Ruins [itch.io, Steam, Official Site] is a personal favourite of mine, a godlike village simulator that's regularly updated and it's getting better all the time. The latest development updates are big and introduce a new furry race.
Sci-fi horror 'SOMA' now has an easier mode to give a different experience
