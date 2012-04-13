Open-source community stresses worries on new Copyright Directive in open letter to EU
This week, more than 80 organisations involved in open source software wrote an open letter to the Council of the EU and the European Commission expressing their concerns on the new Copyright Directive as it is currently proposed. According to the signatories, Article 13 in particular will cause irreparable damage to their fundamental rights and freedoms, their economy and competitiveness, their education and research, their innovation and competition, their creativity and their culture.
Article 13 obliges Internet service providers that store and provide public access to large amounts of works or other subject matter uploaded by their users to ensure the functioning of agreements concluded with rightholders. Where such agreements do not apply, service providers must prevent the availability of the rightholders' intellectual property on the service. To that purpose, service providers should cooperate with rightholders and implement measures such as the use of effective content recognition technologies.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 394 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Games Leftovers
Arch Linux 2017.12.01 Now Available to Download as the Last ISO Snapshot in 2017
Arch Linux 2017.12.01 is out, and it's the last ISO snapshot of the acclaimed GNU/Linux distribution to be released in 2017. Still powered by a kernel from the Linux 4.13 series, namely version 4.13.12, Arch Linux 2017.12.01 brings all the updates that have been released during the entire month of November 2017. While Arch Linux is already powered by the latest Linux 4.14 LTS kernel as of December 3, 2017, unfortunately, the last ISO snapshot of 2017 is using the Linux 4.13 kernel, which reached end of life last month. This means that you'll still have to upgrade the kernel when installing the distro using the Arch Linux 2017.12.01 ISO image.
Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get KDE Plasma 5.11.4 Desktop, KDE Applications 17.08.3
Originally based on Arch Linux, Chakra GNU/Linux is a rolling Linux-based operating system built on top of the latest KDE software. Once Chakra GNU/Linux is installed on your personal computer, you will receive updates forever, without the need to download a new ISO snapshot and reinstall the entire OS. As of December 1, 2017, Chakra GNU/Linux users can update their installations to the latest KDE Plasma 5.11.4 desktop environment, as well as both KDE Applications 17.08.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.40.0 software suites. Under the hood, the distro is now powered by Linux kernel 4.13.11 or Linux kernel 4.4.93 LTS, and systemd 235.
Recent comments
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
4 weeks 3 days ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
5 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 2 days ago
6 weeks 6 days ago
7 weeks 20 hours ago