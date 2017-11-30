Raspberry Pi Vision
Google is making a computer vision kit for Raspberry Pi
Google is offering a new way for Raspberry Pi tinkerers to use its AI tools. It just announced the AIY Vision Kit, which includes a new circuit board and computer vision software that buyers can pair with their own Raspberry Pi computer and camera. (There’s also a cute cardboard box included, along with some supplementary accessories.) The kit costs $44.99 and will ship through Micro Center on December 31st.
Google made a computer vision kit so your Raspberry Pi devices can see
At Google I/O earlier this year, Google wasn't shy about discussing technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning and how it is committed to integrating them into its products and services. So, it's not surprising to see the company announce AIY Vision Kit. It includes a new circuit board and computer vision software that you can connect to your tiny, low-cost Raspberry Pi computer and camera.
Google introduces $45 AIY Vision Kit for DIY computer vision hardware projects
Google is launching a new hardware and software kit aimed at developers and hackers who want to build products that incorporate computer vision… on a budget.
Raspberry Pi Vision
