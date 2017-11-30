OSS: Moscow, Orange and More
-
Moscow Government Open-Sources Blockchain Voting Tool
The government of Moscow is pushing ahead with plans to test blockchain for use in local voting initiatives.
Last year, officials from Moscow's government told local media that they were looking into the technology in a bid to reduce the risk of fraud when people are voting on city management issues. The possible use would come as part of its "Active Citizen" e-government project, constituting one of several areas in which blockchain is being explored (including as a basis for a new land registry system).
Now, according to a Dec. 4 statement, officials have developed a pilot system for tracking votes via blockchain, declaring that the tech would make its ongoing Active Citizen program "more open" according to a translated statement.
-
Orange OCast software goes Open Source release
OCast is designed to allow viewers to use a smartphone to play videos on devices including TV set-top boxes, TV sticks or TVs and control playback of the video with commands such as pause, fast forward and rewind. With the software, users can browse and explore their content libraries via their preferred interface, either the screen on their smartphone or on their tablet. Moreover, it means that with a single application they can watch content on a mobile or tablet outside or on their TV at home. Beyond video, OCast can also play and control slideshows, playlists and web apps.
-
Orange looks to tempt rivals with open sourced TV software
Orange is making software that turns smartphones into remote controls open source as it looks to make the technology available to other operators.
The France-based operator’s OCast software can be added to set-top boxes to enable consumers to use a smartphone to play videos, control playback and browse content libraries on their TVs.
It said the kit was now available without licence fees to operators and developers.
Deutsche Telekom is already testing OCast, Orange said.
-
Applying Open Source Strategies to the Data Center
The open source story is a story about the power of collaboration in spurring innovation. Beyond software, open source allows a tech organization to deliver the most efficient piece of technology in the most efficient way possible at the time. Using an open source methodology, harnessing the power of the ecosystem, lets us deliver innovation in real time. To be clear, when we talk about innovation in this context, we are talking about innovation in delivery, which means finding new ways to reduce cost, increase speed, and make the data center more adaptive.
-
This Interview Was Conducted on an Anonymous, DIY Cell Phone Network
Most people in the United States—and increasingly, around the world—carry the most sophisticated surveillance devices ever created in their pockets day in and day out. Although smartphones have enabled governments and corporations to track our movements and monitor our conversations with unprecedented ease, these devices are also an incredibly useful personal tool and have become an indispensable part of modern life.
It’s a crappy trade off, but evidently one that most of us seem OK with. But Denver Gingerich, a programmer based in New York City, doesn’t see why we can’t have our smartphones and our privacy, too.
-
Sopranica: Text And Call Using This Open Source Cellular Network For Complete Anonymity
Even without the revelations made by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden and others, it was known to many that different governments across the world had been long involved in the act of mass surveillance.
To deal with this privacy trade-off, a New York-based programmer named Denver Gingerich has worked hard to develop an open source cellular network named Sopranica. This DIY network lets one make phone calls, communicate via texts, and browser the web. All this with total privacy and anonymity.
-
