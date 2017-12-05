The December 2017 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine
The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the December 2017 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.
In the December 2017 issue:
* ms_meme's Nook: Texstar Is Good For You
* Take Better Pictures With Your Smartphone Camera
* Inkscape Tutorial: Creating A Pattern
* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: Reziac
* Repo Review: Play It Slowly
* Google Cloud Print-capable Printer Using A Raspberry Pi
* Is PCLinuxOS Really Safe In Today's Cyberworld?
* Paul's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide
* Meemaw’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide
* YouCanToo’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide
* phorneker's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide
* And much more inside!
This month’s magazine cover image was designed by ms_meme.
Download the PDF (9.0 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2017-12.pdf
Download the EPUB Version (9.2 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201712epub.epub
Download the MOBI Version (5.4 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201712mobi.mobi
Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
