Games: Steam, Cattails, Tempest, OpenMW
30 Best Linux Games On Steam You Should Play in 2017
When it comes to Gaming, a system running on Windows platform is what anyone would recommend. It still is a superior choice for gamers with better graphics driver support and perfect hardware compatibility. But, what about the thought of gaming on a Linux system? Well, yes, of course – it is possible – maybe you thought of it at some point in time but the collection of Linux games on Steam for Linux platform wasn’t appealing at all few years back.
Cattails is a very sweet and relaxing game, here's some thoughts
Now that Cattails [Steam, Official Site], the animal simulation RPG is out in the wild I've managed to take a look, here's some thoughts.
A lot later than expected, but the open-world pirate RPG 'Tempest' is now in Beta for Linux
I covered Tempest [Steam, Official Site] a couple times in the past, with the developer saying last year it would come to Linux. This open-world pirate RPG is now here with a Beta.
OpenMW 0.43 Continues Advancing Open-Source Morrowind For Linux
OpenMW remains as the open-source game engine project re-implementing the code to power Elderscrolls III: Morrowind, the popular 2002 RPG game from Bethesda. OpenMW 0.43 is now available as the latest release.
OpenMW 0.43 has implemented more engine functionality including rain/snow effects, AI improvements, new options, and implementing other previously missing features. There was also a lot of work on OpenMW-CS as the content development tool built by this open-source project.
