OpenCL on Raspberry Pi, “CM3-Home” on Raspberry Pi CM3
VC4CL: Bringing OpenCL To The Raspberry Pi
VC4CL is a newer effort bringing OpenCL to the Broadcom VideoCore IV GPUs as found in the Raspberry Pi boards.
VC4CL implements OpenCL 1.2 for the VideoCore 4 graphics processor albeit the embedded profile standard. This VC4CL implementation does support the OpenCL ICD concept for dealing nicely with most Linux systems.
Home and building automation carrier taps Raspberry Pi CM3
Acme’s “CM3-Home” home automation carrier board for the RPi CM3 includes opto-isolated RS485, TP-Bus/KNX, and Light-Bus/DALI links, plus Grove support.
Italy-based Acme Systems, which has launched several Linux-friendly COMs like the Atmel SAMA5 Acqua A5 and RoadRunner, has turned to the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 Lite (CM3) as the foundation for its new CM3-Home home automation carrier board. Designed for OEM market and installation within a DIN-rail switchboard, the CM3-Home is available in a consumer-oriented, 130-Euro ($154) Lite model and a more advanced, 330-Euro ($392) “Full” version that targets commercial building automation.
