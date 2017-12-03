Graphics: Way-Cooler and Mesa
Way-Cooler Is Still Around As An i3-Inspired Wayland Compositor Written In Rust
When it comes to having an i3-compatible Wayland compositor, Sway manages to capture much of the limelight, but Way-Cooler continues to advance as an alternative compositor.
I've covered the Way-Cooler compositor in the past but in 2017 haven't had the opportunity to cover it, but over the weekend was delighted to hear that it's still advancing. Way-Cooler is a i3-inspired tiling window manager for Wayland that offers Lua-based configuration -- and to the excitement of some Phoronix readers -- is written in the Rust programming language.
Many Vulkan Changes Hit Mesa 17.4-dev Git
Jason Ekstrand of Intel has landed nearly 50 changes to the SPIR-V and Vulkan driver code in Mesa 17.4-dev Git.
Mesa 17.3-RC6 Released, Final Now Expected This Week
mesa 17.3.0-rc6
The sixth release candidate for Mesa 17.3.0 is now available.
