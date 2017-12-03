Slackware and New Upcoming Software Releases (Qt and darktable)
Welcome slackware.nl
VLC 2.2.8
Last week, Robby Workman alerted me to a new release of the VLC media player by the VideoLAN team. I must confess that I had stopped following the development of my (yes, still) favorite media player. Looking a bit more closely, not only have they released version 2.2.8 without informing the world on their homepage (where they are still offering downloads for the now deprecated 2.2.6) but there’s now also a git repository called “vlc-3.0-git” and even a “vlc-4.0-dev” which seems to have been split off the 3.0 branch. I assume this is an indication – finally – that there is life beyond vlc-2.2.x and a 3.0 release is actually a possibility.
Qt 5.10.0 RC3 out
We have released Qt 5.10.0 RC3 today. Delta to RC2 as an attachment.
Qt 5.10 RC3 Released, Qt 5.10 Now Expected This Week
Mesa 17.3 isn't the only thing running behind schedule but also out today is Qt 5.10-RC3 after this tool-kit release failed to ship last month.
Last week marked a late 5.10 release candidate but The Qt Company expressed hope in still shipping Qt 5.10.0 on 30 November.
darktable 2.4.0rc0 released
we're proud to announce the first release candidate for the upcoming 2.4 series of darktable, 2.4.0rc0!
the github release is here: https://github.com/darktable-org/darktable/releases/tag/release-2.4.0rc0.
as always, please don't use the autogenerated tarball provided by github, but only our tar.xz.
darktable 2.4 RAW Image Editor Promises Support for Fujifilm's Compressed RAFs
The developers of the darktable open-source and cross-platform RAW image editing software for GNU/Linux and macOS operating systems kicked off the development of the next major release, darktable 2.4.
The biggest new features of the upcoming darktable 2.4 release is support for Microsoft Windows operating systems. That's right, you can now finally install darktable on Windows OSes, though some features are still missing, such as printing support, and there are a few limitations like the need for special drivers for tethering support.
