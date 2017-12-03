Language Selection

Slackware and New Upcoming Software Releases (Qt and darktable)

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 5th of December 2017 06:14:42 AM
Software
Slack
  • Welcome slackware.nl
  • VLC 2.2.8

    Last week, Robby Workman alerted me to a new release of the VLC media player by the VideoLAN team. I must confess that I had stopped following the development of my (yes, still) favorite media player. Looking a bit more closely, not only have they released version 2.2.8 without informing the world on their homepage (where they are still offering downloads for the now deprecated 2.2.6) but there’s now also a git repository called “vlc-3.0-git” and even a “vlc-4.0-dev” which seems to have been split off the 3.0 branch. I assume this is an indication – finally – that there is life beyond vlc-2.2.x and a 3.0 release is actually a possibility.

  • Qt 5.10.0 RC3 out

    We have released Qt 5.10.0 RC3 today. Delta to RC2 as an attachment.

  • Qt 5.10 RC3 Released, Qt 5.10 Now Expected This Week

    Mesa 17.3 isn't the only thing running behind schedule but also out today is Qt 5.10-RC3 after this tool-kit release failed to ship last month.

    Last week marked a late 5.10 release candidate but The Qt Company expressed hope in still shipping Qt 5.10.0 on 30 November.

  • darktable 2.4.0rc0 released

    we're proud to announce the first release candidate for the upcoming 2.4 series of darktable, 2.4.0rc0!

    the github release is here: https://github.com/darktable-org/darktable/releases/tag/release-2.4.0rc0.

    as always, please don't use the autogenerated tarball provided by github, but only our tar.xz.

  • darktable 2.4 RAW Image Editor Promises Support for Fujifilm's Compressed RAFs

    The developers of the darktable open-source and cross-platform RAW image editing software for GNU/Linux and macOS operating systems kicked off the development of the next major release, darktable 2.4.

    The biggest new features of the upcoming darktable 2.4 release is support for Microsoft Windows operating systems. That's right, you can now finally install darktable on Windows OSes, though some features are still missing, such as printing support, and there are a few limitations like the need for special drivers for tethering support.

Red Hat and Fedora News

Kernel: AMD, RC2, DRM, and Linux Foundation

  • AMD Raven Ridge APU Firmware Added To Linux-Firmware.Git
  • Linux Kernel 4.15 Gets a Slightly Bigger Second RC, Linus Torvalds Isn't Worried
    The development cycle of the upcoming Linux 4.15 kernel continues with the second Release Candidate, which was announced this past weekend by Linus Torvalds. Linus Torvalds kicked off the development of Linux kernel 4.15 last week when he announced the first Release Candidate milestone, which contained most of the changes that will land in the final version, due for release next year. And now he announces the second RC, which is slightly bigger that than the first one.
  • Suppressing The Concerns Over HDCP Content Protection For Intel's Linux DRM Driver
    Last week I wrote about a Google engineer working on HDCP content protection support for Intel's Direct Rendering Manager driver on Linux that is also obviously open-source. Understandably, that raised concerns by free software purists not wanting to potentially lock-down their system in any manner to playback protected content on their systems. HDCP / content protection / Digital Rights Management remains a very polarized topic for Linux users as can be seen by looking at the 65+ comments to last week's article about the Intel i915 Direct Rendering Manager driver bits for High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection. One user and developer concerned about the possibility of HDCP restricting their rights had inquired on the Intel graphics mailing list. He was seeking to have a Kconfig switch for this HDCP code so it wouldn't even be compiled into their distribution's kernel. /blockquote>
  • The OpenChain Project: From A to Community
    Communities form in open source all the time to address challenges. The majority of these communities are based around code, but others cover topics as diverse as design or governance. The OpenChain Project is a great example of the latter. What began three years ago as a conversation about reducing overlap, confusion, and wasted resources with respect to open source compliance is now poised to become an industry standard. The idea to develop an overarching standard to describe what organizations could and should do to address open source compliance efficiently gained momentum until the formal project was born. The basic idea was simple: identify key recommended processes for effective open source management. The goal was equally clear: reduce bottlenecks and risk when using third-party code to make open source license compliance simple and consistent across the supply chain. The key was to pull things together in a manner that balanced comprehensiveness, broad applicability, and real-world usability.
  • Grafana Labs to Join Cloud Native Computing Foundation to Share Expertise in Time Series Data Visualization
    Grafana Labs, the team behind Grafana – the leading open source data visualization software, has announced it has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which sustains and integrates open source technologies such as Kubernetes and Prometheus.

Graphics: Way-Cooler and Mesa

