Red Hat and Fedora News
-
How Kubernetes Resource Classes Promise to Change the Landscape for New Workloads
The Colin Powell rule states that you should make a decision when you have 40 percent to 70 percent of the information necessary to make the decision. With Linux container technology like Kubernetes evolving so quickly, it’s difficult for companies to feel like they have 40 percent of the information they need, let alone 70 percent.
Customers often approach me and others at Red Hat to help them get beyond the 40 percent mark to make a decision about Red Hat OpenShift, which is based on Kubernetes.
-
Fedora 28 Looks To Improve The Initial Setup Process
One of many improvements being planned for next year's Fedora Workstation 28 release is to improve the initial setup process.
In particular, Fedora developers are looking at eliminating some of the redundancies between the Anaconda installer and the initial setup process post-install.
-
A Head-to-head Comparison of Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)
-
Investor Focus: Spotting the Signals for Red Hat Inc (RHT)
-
Is a Near-Term Bullish Trend Developing for Red Hat Inc (RHT)?
-
Investor Focus: Spotting the Signals for Red Hat Inc (RHT)
-
Red Hat (RHT) PT Raised to $135 at KeyBanc After Speaking with Management
-
Volume Moving the Tape For Red Hat Inc (RHT)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 745 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat and Fedora News
Slackware and New Upcoming Software Releases (Qt and darktable)
Kernel: AMD, RC2, DRM, and Linux Foundation
Graphics: Way-Cooler and Mesa
Recent comments
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
4 weeks 4 days ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
5 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 2 days ago
6 weeks 6 days ago
7 weeks 1 day ago