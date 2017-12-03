Mozilla: Tor Browser Features and STT
Mozilla Quietly Adds Features From Tor Browser to Firefox
In 2017, the developers at Mozilla have quietly added several features to Firefox that originated from the Tor Project’s Tor Browser. The new features come from the Tor Uplift project, which helps Mozilla integrate patches to Firefox that are used in the Tor Browser. The Tor Uplift project patches to Firefox help increase privacy and security, and the project has been helping improve Firefox since last year.
Around 95% of the code in the Tor Browser itself comes from Mozilla, as it is based on Mozilla’s Firefox Extended Support Release (ESR). Mozilla, which earlier this month released Firefox version 57, known as Firefox Quantum, has most recently included a feature from the Tor Browser known as First Party Isolation.
Mozilla talks up speech-to-text application platform
Mozilla is on a mission… and it’s a mission designed to ‘empower’ software application developers with tools to help create more STT apps.
STT you say?
Yes, that would be speech-to-text applications.
