Kernel: AMD, RC2, DRM, and Linux Foundation AMD Raven Ridge APU Firmware Added To Linux-Firmware.Git

Linux Kernel 4.15 Gets a Slightly Bigger Second RC, Linus Torvalds Isn't Worried The development cycle of the upcoming Linux 4.15 kernel continues with the second Release Candidate, which was announced this past weekend by Linus Torvalds. Linus Torvalds kicked off the development of Linux kernel 4.15 last week when he announced the first Release Candidate milestone, which contained most of the changes that will land in the final version, due for release next year. And now he announces the second RC, which is slightly bigger that than the first one.

Suppressing The Concerns Over HDCP Content Protection For Intel's Linux DRM Driver Last week I wrote about a Google engineer working on HDCP content protection support for Intel's Direct Rendering Manager driver on Linux that is also obviously open-source. Understandably, that raised concerns by free software purists not wanting to potentially lock-down their system in any manner to playback protected content on their systems. HDCP / content protection / Digital Rights Management remains a very polarized topic for Linux users as can be seen by looking at the 65+ comments to last week's article about the Intel i915 Direct Rendering Manager driver bits for High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection. One user and developer concerned about the possibility of HDCP restricting their rights had inquired on the Intel graphics mailing list. He was seeking to have a Kconfig switch for this HDCP code so it wouldn't even be compiled into their distribution's kernel. /blockquote>

The OpenChain Project: From A to Community Communities form in open source all the time to address challenges. The majority of these communities are based around code, but others cover topics as diverse as design or governance. The OpenChain Project is a great example of the latter. What began three years ago as a conversation about reducing overlap, confusion, and wasted resources with respect to open source compliance is now poised to become an industry standard. The idea to develop an overarching standard to describe what organizations could and should do to address open source compliance efficiently gained momentum until the formal project was born. The basic idea was simple: identify key recommended processes for effective open source management. The goal was equally clear: reduce bottlenecks and risk when using third-party code to make open source license compliance simple and consistent across the supply chain. The key was to pull things together in a manner that balanced comprehensiveness, broad applicability, and real-world usability.

Grafana Labs to Join Cloud Native Computing Foundation to Share Expertise in Time Series Data Visualization Grafana Labs, the team behind Grafana – the leading open source data visualization software, has announced it has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which sustains and integrates open source technologies such as Kubernetes and Prometheus.

Graphics: Way-Cooler and Mesa Way-Cooler Is Still Around As An i3-Inspired Wayland Compositor Written In Rust When it comes to having an i3-compatible Wayland compositor, Sway manages to capture much of the limelight, but Way-Cooler continues to advance as an alternative compositor. I've covered the Way-Cooler compositor in the past but in 2017 haven't had the opportunity to cover it, but over the weekend was delighted to hear that it's still advancing. Way-Cooler is a i3-inspired tiling window manager for Wayland that offers Lua-based configuration -- and to the excitement of some Phoronix readers -- is written in the Rust programming language.

Many Vulkan Changes Hit Mesa 17.4-dev Git Jason Ekstrand of Intel has landed nearly 50 changes to the SPIR-V and Vulkan driver code in Mesa 17.4-dev Git.

mesa 17.3.0-rc6 The sixth release candidate for Mesa 17.3.0 is now available.