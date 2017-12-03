Today in Techrights
- PTAB, Which Invalidates Software Patents, is Still Under Attack Using Lies From Sites Like Patently-O
- Ericsson’s Chief ‘IP’ Officer Kasim Alfalahi Has Become a Parasite and Patent Troll in Avanci
- French Disgrace: Teachers at CEIPI Not Happy About Benoît Battistelli as Upcoming President of the CEIPI Administrative Board
- Unified Patent Court (UPC) is “Fata Morgana”
- Raw: The EPO’s Pattern of Using “Security” as Pretext for Ban on Protests
- SUEPO on “the Belief of the President That He is Above the Law.”
- Links 4/12/2017: Linux 4.15 RC2, 4MLinux 23.1, Rocks 7.0 Released
Security: Blockchains, Disabling Intel ME, Windows, and Mac OS
Programming: Haskell in 2017 and C++17
Project ZeroPhone: the ambitious DIY Raspberry Pi phone
The growth of open hardware is undeniable and we’ve had high-profile smartphone projects appearing such as Purism’s security- and privacy-focused Librem 5 smartphone. The ZeroPhone project led by Arsenijs Picugins is no less ambitious but much less expensive. As we started this interview we noted, with some irony, his apologies for the intermittent mobile connection as he’s taking a break away from his home city of Riga to enjoy the countryside of neighbouring Lithuania. While you’ll be able to make calls and send SMS with Picugin’s ZeroPhone, it isn’t as cutting edge as Purism’s smartphone. Instead, it sits firmly in the middle of the makery and hacking spirit that powers the big budget open hardware projects.
Mozilla: Tor Browser Features and STT
