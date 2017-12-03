today's howto
Improve your Bash scripts with Argbash
MariaDB administration commands for beginners
Password Protect APACHE Directory with Basic Authentication
Cloudforms provider creation via API
Install PHP 7.2 on CentOS, RHEL or Fedora
How to hide PHP 5/7 version when using Nginx
How to Run Multiple Commands on Multiple Linux Servers
Security: Blockchains, Disabling Intel ME, Windows, and Mac OS
Programming: Haskell in 2017 and C++17
Project ZeroPhone: the ambitious DIY Raspberry Pi phone
The growth of open hardware is undeniable and we’ve had high-profile smartphone projects appearing such as Purism’s security- and privacy-focused Librem 5 smartphone. The ZeroPhone project led by Arsenijs Picugins is no less ambitious but much less expensive. As we started this interview we noted, with some irony, his apologies for the intermittent mobile connection as he’s taking a break away from his home city of Riga to enjoy the countryside of neighbouring Lithuania. While you’ll be able to make calls and send SMS with Picugin’s ZeroPhone, it isn’t as cutting edge as Purism’s smartphone. Instead, it sits firmly in the middle of the makery and hacking spirit that powers the big budget open hardware projects.
Mozilla: Tor Browser Features and STT
