OSS: Education, Bitnami, Nudi, Orange/OCast, LXD, 'DevOps' Buzzword
3 ways university classrooms can be more open
Institutions of higher education stress the importance of student autonomy in academic exploration—yet the typical configuration of university courses does not take full advantage of students' potential to become actors in their education, rather than just receivers of it. To realize this potential and make university learning more inclusive of—and meaningful for—students, professors could learn a lesson from open organizations.
Bitnami Launches Open Source In-Cluster Kubernetes App Environment
Packaged server application provider Bitnami released Kubeapps, an open source and free application deployment environment that allows enterprises to discover, launch, and manage pre-packaged Kubernetes-ready applications and developer tools from within their Kubernetes cluster.
Bitnami has contributed to previous Kubernetes projects including Helm, a Kubernetes package manager; Monocular, a search and discovery front-end for Helm Chart repositories; and Kubeless, a configuring application that runs on Kubernetes. The new product builds on these contributions and provides a simple method of deploying applications in a Kubernetes environment.
Nudi 6.0 to be open source
To bridge the gap between latest technology and Nudi, Kannada Ganaka Parishat (KGP) will release Nudi 6.0 as an open source software, making the source code public for the first time.
Orange announces the Open Source release of its OCast software technology
OCast is a software technology that allows you to use a smartphone to play videos on devices including TV set-top boxes, TV Sticks or TVs and control playback of the video (pause, fast forward and rewind, for example). Beyond video, OCast can also play and control slideshows, playlists and web apps.
Orange makes OCast TV software open source
LXD Weekly Status #26
Focus this week has been on infiniband support and more clustering related work with a number of bugfixes, cleanups and refactoring on the side.
We’ve been doing some small tweaks and bugfixes on the LXD snap based on user feedback as more and more users are migrating to it. We’re also getting ready to push LXD 2.0.11 to a lot of our users, fixing a lot of bugs in the process and bringing some small usability tweaks too.
The FOSDEM CFP is now closed and we’re reviewing the 45 proposals we received and carefully checking how we can fit those in the schedule. We expect to send notifications to potential speakers by the end of the week.
DevOps: Is It More Than Just A Name?
The title of DevOps Engineer has consistently been gaining momentum for over five years. From the outside, it appeared it might be a corporate preference to call an individual a DevOps engineer as opposed to a System Administrator. It was thought they were virtually one and the same. As time has progressed, the nuances that differentiate the two have become apparent.
DevOps's existence is primarily the result of the cloud. Being able to automate a lot of the tasks done by a traditional System Administrator, the evolution of the DevOps role took shape. The previously known System Administrator was now being asked to collaborate with software development and product management to ensure efficiency in the process of releasing software.
Events: LISA, Khmer Translation Sprint, Peru, Cubaconf, HackMIT
